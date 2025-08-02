soirée Country Rock avec Goldy Flower Barret-de-Lioure

Fort appréciés l’an dernier lors de leur passage au village, ils nous reviennent samedi 2 août pour un nouveau concert gratuit dès 19h où ils ont hâte de mettre l’ambiance pour ravir toutes les générations.

Place Aquaviva Barret-de-Lioure 26570 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 28 68 31 amis.barretdelioure@gmail.com

English :

Greatly appreciated last year when they came to the village, they are back on Saturday August 2 for another free concert starting at 7pm, where they are looking forward to setting the mood and delighting all generations.

German :

Am Samstag, den 2. August, werden sie ab 19 Uhr ein weiteres Gratiskonzert geben, bei dem sie alle Generationen begeistern werden.

Italiano :

Dopo il grande successo riscosso l’anno scorso, tornano sabato 2 agosto per un altro concerto gratuito a partire dalle 19.00, dove non vedono l’ora di creare l’atmosfera e deliziare tutte le generazioni.

Espanol :

Todo un éxito el año pasado cuando vinieron al pueblo, regresan el sábado 2 de agosto para otro concierto gratuito a partir de las 19.00 horas, en el que están impacientes por crear ambiente y deleitar a todas las generaciones.

