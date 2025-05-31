Soirée couscous – Barr, 31 mai 2025 19:00, Barr.

Bas-Rhin

Soirée couscous 29 grand rue Barr Bas-Rhin

Venez partager un délicieux couscous royal cuisse de poulet, merguez, agneau confit, boulette de bœuf, légumes fondants, pois chiches et semoule aux raisins… un vrai festin !

Et pour parfaire le tout, 1 verre de thé à la menthe marocain vous est offert !

Soirée Couscous Ambiance chaleureuse & saveurs d’ailleurs !

Un moment gourmand à ne pas manquer ! .

29 grand rue

Barr 67140 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 3 88 74 10 36 aucomptoirgourmand.barr@gmail.com

English :

Come and share a delicious royal couscous: chicken thigh, merguez sausage, lamb confit, beef meatball, melting vegetables, chickpeas and semolina with raisins? a real feast!

And to top it all off, 1 glass of Moroccan mint tea is on us!

German :

Genießen Sie ein köstliches königliches Couscous: Hähnchenschenkel, Merguez, kandiertes Lammfleisch, Rinderfrikadellen, zartes Gemüse, Kichererbsen und Grieß mit Trauben ein wahres Festmahl!

Und um das Ganze abzurunden, bekommen Sie ein Glas marokkanischen Pfefferminztee geschenkt!

Italiano :

Venite a condividere un delizioso couscous reale: coscia di pollo, salsiccia di merguez, agnello confit, polpetta di manzo, verdure fondenti, ceci e semolino con uva? Una vera festa!

E per finire, 1 bicchiere di tè alla menta marocchino lo offriamo noi!

Espanol :

Venga a compartir un delicioso cuscús real: muslo de pollo, salchicha merguez, cordero confitado, albóndiga de ternera, verduras fundidas, garbanzos y sémola con uvas… ¡todo un festín!

Y para rematar, ¡un vaso de té marroquí a la menta va por nuestra cuenta!

