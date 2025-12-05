Soirée Culturelle à Martel avec Art’zimut Martel

Soirée Culturelle à Martel avec Art’zimut

Place des Consuls Martel Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-05 18:00:00

fin : 2025-12-05

Date(s) :

2025-12-05

L’épicerie culturelle de Martel et la Compagnie de Théâtre Art’zimut vous proposent une soirée culturelle conviviale avec un concert et une représentation théâtrale ponctués d’un repas partagé

Le Concert CATCH THE GOAT, avec Hannah Al-Kharusy au violoncelle, Daniel et Patrick Portalès à la guitare

Entre tradition et modernité, ce trio de new folk acoustic exprime au travers de sa musique une sensibilité qui prend racine dans l’énergie du bluegrass, la précision du classique, la créativité du jazz et l’âme des musiques du monde

Le Théâtre PÔVRE VIEILLE DÉMOCRASSEUSE, de la Cie L’altesse de l’air, avec Marie Thomas

Mise en scène de Michel Bruzat

D’après les textes de Marc Favreau, clown philosophe québécois, une arlequine funambule réincarne avec justesse ce clochard poète, ce jongleur de mots, humaniste, qui nous parle de l’état du monde et de son paradis perdu

PARTICIPATION LIBRE ET NÉCESSAIRE

Apportez un plat salé ou sucré à partager

Place des Consuls Martel 46600 Lot Occitanie +33 6 73 81 99 93

English :

L’épicerie culturelle de Martel and the Compagnie de Théâtre Art’zimut offer you a convivial cultural evening with a concert and a theatrical performance punctuated by a shared meal

Concert: CATCH THE GOAT, with Hannah Al-Kharusy on cello, Daniel and Patrick Portalès on guitar

Between tradition and modernity, this new folk acoustic trio expresses through their music a sensibility rooted in the energy of bluegrass, the precision of classical, the creativity of jazz and the soul of world music

Theater PÔVRE VIEILLE DÉMOCRASSEUSE, by Cie L?altesse de l?air, with Marie Thomas

Directed by Michel Bruzat

Based on texts by Quebec clown-philosopher Marc Favreau, a tightrope-walking harlequin aptly reincarnates this tramp-poet, this juggler of words, a humanist who speaks to us of the state of the world and its lost paradise

FREE PARTICIPATION REQUIRED

Bring a savory or sweet dish to share

German :

Der Kulturladen von Martel und die Theatergruppe Art’zimut laden Sie zu einem geselligen Kulturabend mit einem Konzert und einer Theateraufführung ein, die von einem gemeinsamen Essen unterbrochen werden

Das Konzert: CATCH THE GOAT, mit Hannah Al-Kharusy am Cello, Daniel und Patrick Portalès an der Gitarre

Zwischen Tradition und Moderne drückt dieses Trio des new folk acoustic durch seine Musik eine Sensibilität aus, die in der Energie des Bluegrass, der Präzision der Klassik, der Kreativität des Jazz und der Seele der Weltmusik wurzelt

Theater PÔVRE VIEILLE DÉMOCRASSEUSE, von der Cie L’altesse de l’air, mit Marie Thomas

Inszenierung von Michel Bruzat

Nach den Texten von Marc Favreau, einem philosophischen Clown aus Quebec, reinkarniert eine Harlekin-Seiltänzerin treffend diesen dichtenden Clochard, diesen Wortjongleur und Humanisten, der uns vom Zustand der Welt und seinem verlorenen Paradies berichtet

FREIE UND NOTWENDIGE TEILNAHME

Bringen Sie ein süßes oder salziges Gericht zum Teilen mit

Italiano :

L’épicerie culturelle de Martel e la compagnia teatrale Art’zimut vi invitano a una serata culturale conviviale con un concerto e uno spettacolo teatrale punteggiati da un pasto condiviso

Il concerto: CATCH THE GOAT, con Hannah Al-Kharusy al violoncello, Daniel e Patrick Portalès alla chitarra

A metà strada tra tradizione e modernità, la musica di questo trio new folk acoustic esprime una sensibilità che affonda le radici nell’energia del bluegrass, nella precisione della musica classica, nella creatività del jazz e nell’anima della world music

Il Teatro PÔVRE VIEILLE DÉMOCRASSEUSE, di Cie L’altesse de l’air, con Marie Thomas

Regia di Michel Bruzat

Su testi del clown-filosofo quebecchese Marc Favreau, un funambolico arlecchino reincarna opportunamente questo poeta vagabondo, questo giocoliere di parole, un umanista che ci parla dello stato del mondo e del suo paradiso perduto

PARTECIPAZIONE GRATUITA RICHIESTA

Portare un piatto salato o dolce da condividere

Espanol :

L’épicerie culturelle de Martel y la compañía de teatro Art’zimut le invitan a una agradable velada cultural con un concierto y una representación teatral amenizados con una comida compartida

El concierto: CATCH THE GOAT, con Hannah Al-Kharusy al violonchelo y Daniel y Patrick Portalès a la guitarra

Entre tradición y modernidad, la música de este trío de nuevo folk acústico expresa una sensibilidad enraizada en la energía del bluegrass, la precisión de la música clásica, la creatividad del jazz y el alma de las músicas del mundo

El Teatro PÔVRE VIEILLE DÉMOCRASSEUSE, de Cie L’altesse de l’air, con Marie Thomas

Dirigida por Michel Bruzat

Basado en textos del clown-filósofo quebequés Marc Favreau, un arlequín equilibrista reencarna con acierto a este poeta vagabundo, este malabarista de la palabra, un humanista que nos habla del estado del mundo y de su paraíso perdido

PARTICIPACIÓN LIBRE

Traiga un plato salado o dulce para compartir

L’événement Soirée Culturelle à Martel avec Art’zimut Martel a été mis à jour le 2025-11-19 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne