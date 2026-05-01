SOIRÉE CULTURELLE Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie
SOIRÉE CULTURELLE Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie vendredi 22 mai 2026.
Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie
SOIRÉE CULTURELLE
PLACA DE LA BASSA Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-05-22 21:00:00
fin : 2026-05-22
Date(s) :
2026-05-22
Avec l’arrivée des beaux jours, la saison des animations reprend dans notre commune.
Nous avons le plaisir de vous inviter à une première soirée culturelle:
“Le poids de la légèreté“
Un concert d’histoires autour de plumes
Créé par Joseph Garrigu…
.
PLACA DE LA BASSA Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 08 64 71 24 associationladu@orange.fr
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
With the arrival of fine weather, the entertainment season is back in full swing.
We are delighted to invite you to our first cultural evening:
le poids de la légèreté?
A concert of stories and feathers?
Created by Joseph Garrigu…
L’événement SOIRÉE CULTURELLE Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR