Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie

SOIRÉE CULTURELLE

PLACA DE LA BASSA Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-05-22 21:00:00

fin : 2026-05-22

Date(s) :

2026-05-22

Avec l’arrivée des beaux jours, la saison des animations reprend dans notre commune.

Nous avons le plaisir de vous inviter à une première soirée culturelle:

“Le poids de la légèreté“

Un concert d’histoires autour de plumes

Créé par Joseph Garrigu…

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PLACA DE LA BASSA Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 08 64 71 24 associationladu@orange.fr

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English :

With the arrival of fine weather, the entertainment season is back in full swing.

We are delighted to invite you to our first cultural evening:

le poids de la légèreté?

A concert of stories and feathers?

Created by Joseph Garrigu…

L’événement SOIRÉE CULTURELLE Sainte-Colombe-de-la-Commanderie a été mis à jour le 2026-05-12 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR