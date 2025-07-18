Soirée dansante avec Mika aux platines ! La Chapelle-Saint-Luc

Restaurant Le Sarrail La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Aube

Tarif : – – Eur

Début : 2025-07-18 19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-18

2025-07-18

Ambiance conviviale et sympathique assurée.

N’hésitez pas à nous contacter au 03 25 74 62 40 si vous souhaitez réserver ou tout simplement obtenir quelques informations.

À très bientôt,
L’équipe du Sarrail   .

Restaurant Le Sarrail La Chapelle-Saint-Luc 10600 Aube Grand Est +33 3 25 74 62 40  contact@lesarrail.fr

