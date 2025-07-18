Soirée dansante avec Mika aux platines ! La Chapelle-Saint-Luc
Soirée dansante avec Mika aux platines ! La Chapelle-Saint-Luc vendredi 18 juillet 2025.
Soirée dansante avec Mika aux platines !
Restaurant Le Sarrail La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Aube
Tarif : – – Eur
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-07-18 19:30:00
fin : 2025-07-18
Date(s) :
2025-07-18
Ambiance conviviale et sympathique assurée.
N’hésitez pas à nous contacter au 03 25 74 62 40 si vous souhaitez réserver ou tout simplement obtenir quelques informations.
À très bientôt,
L’équipe du Sarrail .
Restaurant Le Sarrail La Chapelle-Saint-Luc 10600 Aube Grand Est +33 3 25 74 62 40 contact@lesarrail.fr
