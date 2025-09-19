Soirée dansante Bozouls

Soirée dansante

Soirée dansante Bozouls vendredi 19 septembre 2025.

Soirée dansante

Rue Elie Plégat Bozouls Aveyron

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2025-09-19
fin : 2025-09-19

Date(s) :
2025-09-19

Société/rock/latino
Portes ouvertes. Animation batchata de 20h30 à 21h, boissons soft offertes.   .

Rue Elie Plégat Bozouls 12340 Aveyron Occitanie  

English :

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Soirée dansante Bozouls a été mis à jour le 2025-09-02 par HIT Aveyron (ADAT Aveyron)