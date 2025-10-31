Soirée dansante Halloween Party ! La Chapelle-Saint-Luc
Soirée dansante Halloween Party ! La Chapelle-Saint-Luc vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Soirée dansante Halloween Party !
Restaurant Le Sarrail La Chapelle-Saint-Luc Aube
Tarif : – – Eur
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-31 19:30:00
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-10-31
Venez vous évader pour un bon moment festif musical.
Ambiance conviviale et sympathique assurée.
Spécialement pour Halloween, venez déguisés! Élection du meilleur déguisement…
Tarif de la soirée
Entrée gratuite, repas sur place. Toute la carte et les menus seront disponibles.
N’hésitez pas à nous contacter au 03 25 74 62 40 si vous souhaitez réserver ou tout simplement obtenir quelques informations.
À très bientôt,
L’équipe du Sarrail .
Restaurant Le Sarrail La Chapelle-Saint-Luc 10600 Aube Grand Est +33 3 25 74 62 40 contact@lesarrail.fr
English :
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Soirée dansante Halloween Party ! La Chapelle-Saint-Luc a été mis à jour le 2025-10-09 par Office de Tourisme Troyes la Champagne