Soirée dansante Téléthon Asnières-la-Giraud
Soirée dansante Téléthon Asnières-la-Giraud samedi 6 décembre 2025.
Soirée dansante Téléthon
Salle municipale Asnières-la-Giraud Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR
Début : 2025-12-06 19:00:00
fin : 2025-12-06
2025-12-06
SOIRÉE BOURGUIGNON du Foyer Rural Asnières La Giraud
Salle municipale Asnières-la-Giraud 17400 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 86 56 99 84
English :
BOURGUIGNON EVENING organised by the Foyer Rural Asnières La Giraud
German :
BOURGUIGNON-SOIRÉE des Foyer Rural Asnières La Giraud
Italiano :
SERATA BOURGUIGNON organizzata dal Foyer Rural Asnières La Giraud
Espanol :
NOCHE DE BOURGUIGNON organizada por el Foyer Rural Asnières La Giraud
