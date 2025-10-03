Soirée découverte danse Bollywood Amilly

Soirée découverte danse Bollywood Amilly vendredi 3 octobre 2025.

160 Rue Aristide Briand Amilly Loiret

Tarif : 5 EUR
Début : 2025-10-03 20:00:00
2025-10-03

Soirée découverte danse Bollywood
Démonstration de danse Bollywood avec Dévi Initiation ouverte à tous (même débutant !), ambiance festive et conviviale. 5  .

160 Rue Aristide Briand Amilly 45200 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 10 61 86 55  passiondanseamilly@orange.fr

English :

Bollywood dance discovery evening

German :

Schnupperabend Bollywood-Tanz

Italiano :

Serata di scoperta della danza Bollywood

Espanol :

Velada de descubrimiento de la danza de Bollywood

