Soirée découverte danse Bollywood Amilly

160 Rue Aristide Briand Amilly Loiret
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Début : 2025-10-03 20:00:00
Démonstration de danse Bollywood avec Dévi Initiation ouverte à tous (même débutant !), ambiance festive et conviviale. 5 .
160 Rue Aristide Briand Amilly 45200 Loiret Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 10 61 86 55 passiondanseamilly@orange.fr
English :
Bollywood dance discovery evening
German :
Schnupperabend Bollywood-Tanz
Italiano :
Serata di scoperta della danza Bollywood
Espanol :
Velada de descubrimiento de la danza de Bollywood
