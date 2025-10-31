Soirée déguisée Le Saint-Mac Saint-Mihiel

Soirée déguisée Le Saint-Mac Saint-Mihiel vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Soirée déguisée

Le Saint-Mac 28 Rue Notre-Dame Saint-Mihiel Meuse

Vendredi 2025-10-31 19:00:00

Venez vous divertir habillé de vos plus beaux costumes !

Un verre offert à toute personne déguisée ! (L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé).Tout public

Le Saint-Mac 28 Rue Notre-Dame Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 74 97 17 89

English :

Come and join in the fun, dressed in your best!

A free drink for everyone in costume! (Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health).

German :

Kommt und amüsiert euch in euren schönsten Kostümen!

Jede verkleidete Person erhält ein Getränk! (Alkoholmissbrauch ist gesundheitsschädlich).

Italiano :

Venite a partecipare al divertimento, vestiti al meglio!

Una bevanda gratuita per tutti coloro che sono in costume! (L’abuso di alcol è pericoloso per la salute).

Espanol :

Ven a divertirte vestido con tus mejores galas

Bebida gratis para todos los disfrazados (El abuso de alcohol es peligroso para la salud).

