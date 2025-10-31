Soirée déguisée Le Saint-Mac Saint-Mihiel
Soirée déguisée Le Saint-Mac Saint-Mihiel vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Soirée déguisée
Le Saint-Mac Saint-Mihiel
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2025-10-31 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-31
2025-10-31
Venez vous divertir habillé de vos plus beaux costumes !
Un verre offert à toute personne déguisée ! (L’abus d’alcool est dangereux pour la santé).Tout public
Le Saint-Mac 28 Rue Notre-Dame Saint-Mihiel 55300 Meuse Grand Est +33 6 74 97 17 89
English :
Come and join in the fun, dressed in your best!
A free drink for everyone in costume! (Alcohol abuse is dangerous for your health).
German :
Kommt und amüsiert euch in euren schönsten Kostümen!
Jede verkleidete Person erhält ein Getränk! (Alkoholmissbrauch ist gesundheitsschädlich).
Italiano :
Venite a partecipare al divertimento, vestiti al meglio!
Una bevanda gratuita per tutti coloro che sono in costume! (L’abuso di alcol è pericoloso per la salute).
Espanol :
Ven a divertirte vestido con tus mejores galas
Bebida gratis para todos los disfrazados (El abuso de alcohol es peligroso para la salud).
L’événement Soirée déguisée Saint-Mihiel a été mis à jour le 2025-10-22 par OT COEUR DE LORRAINE