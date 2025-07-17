SOIRÉE DÉGUSTATION DES VINS DOMAINE LES TUILERIES Azillanet

SOIRÉE DÉGUSTATION DES VINS DOMAINE LES TUILERIES Azillanet jeudi 17 juillet 2025.

SOIRÉE DÉGUSTATION DES VINS DOMAINE LES TUILERIES

Azillanet Hérault

Début : 2025-07-17

fin : 2025-07-17

2025-07-17

Le camping du Vernis est fier d’accueillir les vignerons qui font la reputation de notre région. Chaque Jeudi un vigneron viendra presenter son domaine et sa production, echange et degustation le tout sur fond d’ambiance musicale.

Ce soir c’est Le domaine des tuileries [Aigne]

Azillanet 34210 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 68 91 13 22 contact@campingdomainelevernis.fr

English :

Camping du Vernis is proud to welcome the winemakers who make our region so famous. Every Thursday, a winegrower will come to present his estate and his production, exchange ideas and taste, all set to a musical background.

Tonight it’s Le Mas Paumarhel [Azillanet]

German :

Der Campingplatz Le Vernis ist stolz darauf, die Winzer zu begrüßen, die den Ruf unserer Region ausmachen. Jeden Donnerstag wird ein Winzer sein Weingut und seine Produktion vorstellen, sich austauschen und verkosten, und das alles bei musikalischer Untermalung.

Heute Abend ist es Le Mas Paumarhel [Azillanet]

Italiano :

Il Camping du Vernis è orgoglioso di accogliere i viticoltori che rendono famosa la nostra regione. Ogni giovedì un viticoltore verrà a presentare la sua tenuta e la sua produzione, a scambiare idee e gusti, il tutto con un sottofondo musicale.

Questa sera è la volta di Le domaine des tuileries [Aigne]

Espanol :

El Camping du Vernis se enorgullece de acoger a los viticultores que dan fama a nuestra región. Cada jueves, un viticultor vendrá a presentar su finca y su producción, intercambiar ideas y degustar, todo ello ambientado con un fondo musical.

Esta noche le toca a Le Mas Paumarhel [Azillanet]

