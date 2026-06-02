SOIRÉE DES ÉTOILES TARGASONNE Targasonne
SOIRÉE DES ÉTOILES TARGASONNE Targasonne vendredi 10 juillet 2026.
Targasonne
SOIRÉE DES ÉTOILES TARGASONNE
Targasonne Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2026-07-10 21:00:00
fin : 2026-07-10
Date(s) :
2026-07-10 2026-08-07
• Vendredi 10 juillet et vendredi 07 août, à 21h SOIRÉE DES ÉTOILES (GRATUIT places limitées réservation conseillée à partir de 7 ans)
o Conférence pratiquer l’astronomie au XXIème siècle
o Observations au télescope…
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Targasonne 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 46 00 contact-TSI@cd66.fr
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English :
friday, July 10 and Friday, August 07, at 9pm: SOIRÉE DES ÉTOILES (FREE limited seating reservations recommended ages 7 and up)
o Lecture Practicing astronomy in the 21st century
o Telescope observations…
L’événement SOIRÉE DES ÉTOILES TARGASONNE Targasonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE