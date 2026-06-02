Targasonne

SOIRÉE DES ÉTOILES TARGASONNE

Targasonne Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-07-10 21:00:00

fin : 2026-07-10

Date(s) :

2026-07-10 2026-08-07

• Vendredi 10 juillet et vendredi 07 août, à 21h SOIRÉE DES ÉTOILES (GRATUIT places limitées réservation conseillée à partir de 7 ans)

o Conférence pratiquer l’astronomie au XXIème siècle

o Observations au télescope…

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Targasonne 66120 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 30 46 00 contact-TSI@cd66.fr

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English :

friday, July 10 and Friday, August 07, at 9pm: SOIRÉE DES ÉTOILES (FREE limited seating reservations recommended ages 7 and up)

o Lecture Practicing astronomy in the 21st century

o Telescope observations…

L’événement SOIRÉE DES ÉTOILES TARGASONNE Targasonne a été mis à jour le 2026-06-02 par OTC PYRENEES CERDAGNE