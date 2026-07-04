Soirée d’improvisation théâtrale Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine
vendredi 9 octobre 2026 · Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine
Informations pratiques
Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine
Soirée d’improvisation théâtrale
17 route de neuf brisach Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine Haut-Rhin
Tarif : – – EUR
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Vendredi 2026-10-09 20:00:00
fin : 2026-10-09
Date(s) :
2026-10-09
Les Improcibles vous attendent pour une soirée d’improvisation théâtrale au coeur de la salle Aurore.
Les Improcibles vous attendent pour une soirée d’improvisation théâtrale au coeur de la salle Aurore. .
17 route de neuf brisach Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine 68127 Haut-Rhin Grand Est improcibles@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Les Improcibles await you for an evening of theatrical improvisation in the heart of the Salle Aurore.
L’événement Soirée d’improvisation théâtrale Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine a été mis à jour le 2026-07-04 par Office de tourisme de Colmar