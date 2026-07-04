Informations pratiques

Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine

Soirée d’improvisation théâtrale

17 route de neuf brisach Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine Haut-Rhin

Tarif : – – EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2026-10-09 20:00:00

fin : 2026-10-09

Date(s) :

2026-10-09

Les Improcibles vous attendent pour une soirée d’improvisation théâtrale au coeur de la salle Aurore.

Les Improcibles vous attendent pour une soirée d’improvisation théâtrale au coeur de la salle Aurore. .

17 route de neuf brisach Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine 68127 Haut-Rhin Grand Est improcibles@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Les Improcibles await you for an evening of theatrical improvisation in the heart of the Salle Aurore.

L’événement Soirée d’improvisation théâtrale Sainte-Croix-en-Plaine a été mis à jour le 2026-07-04 par Office de tourisme de Colmar