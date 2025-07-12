Soirée d’improvisation théâtre Roseaux et Bocaux restaurant Rochefort
Soirée d’improvisation théâtre Roseaux et Bocaux restaurant Rochefort samedi 12 juillet 2025.
Soirée d’improvisation théâtre
Roseaux et Bocaux restaurant 78 avenue Jacques Demy Rochefort Charente-Maritime
Début : Samedi 2025-07-12 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-12 21:00:00
2025-07-12
Théâtre d’improvisation autour d’un apéritif.
Roseaux et Bocaux restaurant 78 avenue Jacques Demy Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 88 74 41 roseauxetbocaux@gmail.com
English : Theatre improvisation evening
Improvisational theatre over an aperitif.
German : Improvisationstheater-Abend
Improvisationstheater rund um einen Aperitif.
Italiano : soirée impro théâtre
Improvvisazione teatrale davanti a un aperitivo.
Espanol : soirée impro théâtre
Teatro de improvisación en torno a un aperitivo.
