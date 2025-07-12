Soirée d’improvisation théâtre Roseaux et Bocaux restaurant Rochefort

Roseaux et Bocaux restaurant 78 avenue Jacques Demy Rochefort Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – –

Début : Samedi 2025-07-12 19:00:00
fin : 2025-07-12 21:00:00

2025-07-12

Théâtre d’improvisation autour d’un apéritif.
Roseaux et Bocaux restaurant 78 avenue Jacques Demy Rochefort 17300 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 88 74 41  roseauxetbocaux@gmail.com

English : Theatre improvisation evening

Improvisational theatre over an aperitif.

German : Improvisationstheater-Abend

Improvisationstheater rund um einen Aperitif.

Italiano : soirée impro théâtre

Improvvisazione teatrale davanti a un aperitivo.

Espanol : soirée impro théâtre

Teatro de improvisación en torno a un aperitivo.

