Soirée DJ à Bohain, Place Michel Pezin Bohain-en-Vermandois, Bohain-en-Vermandois
Soirée DJ à Bohain, Place Michel Pezin Bohain-en-Vermandois, Bohain-en-Vermandois dimanche 21 juin 2026.
Soirée DJ à Bohain Dimanche 21 juin, 19h00 Place Michel Pezin Bohain-en-Vermandois Aisne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-06-21T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T22:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-06-21T19:00:00+02:00 – 2026-06-21T22:00:00+02:00
Show DJ-Rom1 Serra Cruz de 19h à 22h sur la place Michel Pezin, concert gratuit.
Place Michel Pezin Bohain-en-Vermandois Place Michel Pezin Bohain-en-Vermandois Bohain-en-Vermandois 02110 Aisne Hauts-de-France
Show DJ-Rom1 Serra Cruz de 19h à 22h sur la place Michel Pezin, concert gratuit.
©LD Mairie de Bohain