SOIRÉE DJ FIGHT CLUB : ANABE’L vs PAILLETTE’S BAR’OUF Chemillé-en-Anjou

SOIRÉE DJ FIGHT CLUB : ANABE’L vs PAILLETTE’S Vendredi 28 novembre, 22h00 BAR’OUF Maine-et-Loire

de 3 à 6 €

Deux DJs. Un ring. Aucune règle.

Anabe’L contre Paillette’s (djs Nantais)

Une battle sonore déjantée, entre électro disco et gros beats, où tout est permis. De 22h à 05h

Round 1 – Challenger : 3€ (30 places)

Round 2 – Combattant : 4€ (60 places)

Round 3 – Survivant : 5€ (60 places)

Après, c’est Tarif K.O. 6€

BAR'OUF 2 place Saint-Pierre, 49300 Cholet Cholet 49300 Cholet Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire https://lebarouf-cholet.com/ https://www.facebook.com/cest.ouf/;https://www.instagram.com/lebaroufcholet/

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/dj.annabelle_/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « paillettes_dj », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Paillette’s (@paillettes_dj) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/484730188_1199419995144948_4571312597489088930_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDgwLmMyIn0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=100&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QHQ_LzbTTlx_oUTUfxchmkNe4NnHp_A-tAyqXFuYPZkKUKMqjiP92yLmG68j-pz8Os&_nc_ohc=OtFNHPzjjssQ7kNvwGWVQpo&_nc_gid=KA-msK8hjq8iSxFGMBSkmg&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfWQEPr2tT7eJhKOidVl3A2D56qyS1mI1PvkaRMByQSuVw&oe=68BCC6FA&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/paillettes_dj/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/paillettes_dj/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « dj.fightclub », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Fight Club ud83eude85 (@dj.fightclub) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/459743460_1217122012662034_5838675921032863736_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDgwLmMyIn0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=110&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QF-R42zV656kSkjKnY_fX3iva2rBn9qEbdDLhfiDEU2ryAHIsxdZEwBf0R_T8D-Gq0&_nc_ohc=WoTi5Zum4OcQ7kNvwFmpxQs&_nc_gid=VZrdgOjTpDHb60X5JpS6Ng&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfWQw8xJM50r1OqWg47AFYj478vyuEIEpXSzHbND5VkklQ&oe=68BC9867&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/dj.fightclub?igsh=MTRieXhmcHNnNm05dQ%3D%3D&utm_source=qr&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAadn3u1cIu7r_N5prbNrOiMhjefgZ2dZhfHgg52D3UvtdxTZuWjFun7rnBZ7vg_aem_oZ4Gx3EWcV1AkY-clEA3SA », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/dj.fightclub?igsh=MTRieXhmcHNnNm05dQ%3D%3D&utm_source=qr&fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAadn3u1cIu7r_N5prbNrOiMhjefgZ2dZhfHgg52D3UvtdxTZuWjFun7rnBZ7vg_aem_oZ4Gx3EWcV1AkY-clEA3SA »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Cyril Leroy aka Pailletteu2019s », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Passionnu00e9 de musique depuis sa toute tendre enfance, cu2019est au piano que Cyril commence du00e8s lu2019u00e2ge de 4 ans. Batterie, guitare, vous avez dit ? Son cu0153ur oscille entre les instruments, les machines, le m », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Cyril Leroy aka Pailletteu2019s », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-UGrgWfuizTk4m4cL-oF8WqA-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-982352711?utm_source=mobi&utm_campaign=social_sharing », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/user-982352711 », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: «

Bar ambiance – Club culturel – Boîte à danser Mercredi-Jeudi : 17h30 -02h

Vendredi-Samedi : 17h30 -05h30

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars battle