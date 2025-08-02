Soirée DJ SET LABAH Le paddock Amnéville Amnéville

Soirée DJ SET LABAH Le paddock Amnéville Amnéville samedi 2 août 2025.

Soirée DJ SET LABAH

Le paddock Amnéville 2 Rue de l’Europe Amnéville Moselle

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-08-02 21:00:00

Ambiance survoltée garantie avec Labah aux platines pour une soirée qui s’annonce explosive !

Un mix puissant, des sonorités ensoleillées et un groove unique pour faire vibrer la terrasse du Paddock jusqu’à la dernière note. Des beats, du style, et de la bonne humeur au programme !Tout public

Le paddock Amnéville 2 Rue de l’Europe Amnéville 57360 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 68 38 28 99 contact@lepaddock-amneville.com

English :

Labah on the decks for an explosive evening!

A powerful mix, sunny tones and a unique groove to keep the Paddock terrace buzzing to the very last note. Beats, style and good humor are the order of the day!

German :

Mit Labah an den Plattentellern ist ein explosiver Abend garantiert!

Ein kraftvoller Mix, sonnige Klänge und ein einzigartiger Groove werden die Terrasse des Paddocks bis zur letzten Note zum Beben bringen. Beats, Stil und gute Laune stehen auf dem Programm!

Italiano :

Labah sarà in pista per una serata che si preannuncia esplosiva!

Un mix potente, suoni inondati di sole e un groove unico che farà vibrare la terrazza del Paddock fino all’ultima nota. Beat, stile e buon umore sono all’ordine del giorno!

Espanol :

Labah estará a los platos en lo que promete ser una noche explosiva

Una mezcla potente, sonidos bañados por el sol y un groove único para mantener la terraza Paddock zumbando hasta la última nota. Ritmos, estilo y buen humor a raudales

L’événement Soirée DJ SET LABAH Amnéville a été mis à jour le 2025-07-26 par DESTINATION AMNEVILLE