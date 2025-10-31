Soirée DJ spéciale Halloween MARCIAC Marciac

Soirée DJ spéciale Halloween MARCIAC Marciac vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Soirée DJ spéciale Halloween

MARCIAC 23 Rue Saint-Justin Marciac Gers

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-31

fin : 2025-10-31

Date(s) :

2025-10-31

Le DJ international Royal Latin revient à L’Ostatu pour une soirée monstrueuse.

Royal Latin Anciennement DJ Latino, un DJ qui aime surprendre avec un set LATINO qui retourne tous les clubs où il passe. Ses techniques de mix redoutables lui permettent d’enchaîner des styles variés comme, Latin Beats, Reggaeton, Baile Funk, Shatta, Kuduro, Moombahton, ElectroLatino & More…

Tu as déjà vu un squelette twerker ? Ce sera peut être le cas ce soir là.

Le petit plus une bouteille de ton choix à gagner pour le meilleur déguisement.

Restauration sur place.

MARCIAC 23 Rue Saint-Justin Marciac 32230 Gers Occitanie +33 6 12 92 45 64 ostaturestaurant@gmail.com

English :

International DJ Royal Latin returns to L?Ostatu for a monstrous evening.

Royal Latin Formerly DJ Latino, a DJ who likes to surprise with a LATINO set that turns any club he plays into a nightmare. His formidable mixing techniques enable him to link up a variety of styles such as Latin Beats, Reggaeton, Baile Funk, Shatta, Kuduro, Moombahton, ElectroLatino & More…

Have you ever seen a skeleton twerking? Maybe you will tonight.

Plus a bottle of your choice to be won for the best disguise.

Catering on site.

German :

Der internationale DJ Royal Latin kehrt für eine monströse Nacht ins L?Ostatu zurück.

Royal Latin Ehemals DJ Latino, ein DJ, der gerne überrascht mit einem LATINO-Set, das jeden Club, in dem er auftritt, auf den Kopf stellt. Seine furchterregenden Mixtechniken ermöglichen es ihm, verschiedene Stile wie Latin Beats, Reggaeton, Baile Funk, Shatta, Kuduro, Moombahton, ElectroLatino & More? zu kombinieren

Hast du schon mal ein Skelett twerken sehen? Vielleicht ist das an diesem Abend der Fall.

Als kleines Extra gibt es für das beste Kostüm eine Flasche deiner Wahl zu gewinnen.

Verpflegung vor Ort.

Italiano :

Il DJ internazionale Royal Latin torna a L’Ostatu per una serata mostruosa.

Royal Latin, ex DJ Latino, è un DJ che ama sorprendere con un set LATINO che mette a soqquadro qualsiasi club in cui si reca. Le sue formidabili tecniche di mixaggio gli permettono di mettere insieme una varietà di stili come Latin Beats, Reggaeton, Baile Funk, Shatta, Kuduro, Moombahton, ElectroLatino & More

Avete mai visto uno scheletro fare twerking? Forse stasera lo vedrete.

Come bonus aggiuntivo, una bottiglia a scelta è in palio per il miglior travestimento.

Catering in loco.

Espanol :

El DJ internacional Royal Latin vuelve a L’Ostatu para una noche monstruosa.

Royal Latin antes DJ Latino, un DJ al que le gusta sorprender con un set LATINO que pone patas arriba cualquier club al que acude. Sus formidables técnicas de mezcla le permiten encadenar una gran variedad de estilos como Latin Beats, Reggaeton, Baile Funk, Shatta, Kuduro, Moombahton, ElectroLatino & More…

¿Has visto alguna vez un esqueleto haciendo twerking? Puede que esta noche sí.

Además, se sorteará una botella para el mejor disfraz.

Catering in situ.

L’événement Soirée DJ spéciale Halloween Marciac a été mis à jour le 2025-10-16 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65