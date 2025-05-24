Soirée Do Brasil live samba + Clubbing Baile & Tropical mix !! – Punk Paradise Paris, 24 mai 2025, Paris.

Direction Rio, São Paulo, Bahia, Belém, Olinda… et ses musiques calientes au PUNK PARADISE (Paris 11) de 20h à l’aube avec le concert de RODA BOA PRAÇA suivi du clubbing brazil/tropical mix !!

SOIREE DO BRASIL LIVE & DJ SET A PARIS 11 !!

◈ AVEC RODA BOA PRAÇA + DJ CUCURUCHO & AMIGOS ◈

◉◉ 24 MAI ◉ 20H-5H ◉ PUNK PARADISE (Paris 11) ◉◉

RODA BOA PRAÇA

(Samba/MPB/Classicos BR)

◊ ◊ DJ SET BRAZIL & TROPICAL VIBES ◊ ◊

DJ CUCURUCHO (Brazil/Afro/Latino/Caribbean)

DJ SPARK (Baile & Urban Tropical)

DJs KBÇA & SHIVÃO (Brazil vibes)

GROOVALIZACION DJs (Brazil & Tropical vibes)

[https://shotgun.live/events/soiree-do-brasil-5](https://shotgun.live/events/soiree-do-brasil-5)

SOIREE BRESIL SAMEDI 24 MAI A PARIS 11 !!

Direction Rio, São Paulo, Bahia, Belém, Olinda… et ses musiques calientes au PUNK PARADISE (Paris 11) de 20h à l’aube avec le concert de RODA BOA PRAÇA suivi du clubbing brazil/tropical mix avec DJ CUCURUCHO & friends !!

Live et clubbing brazil mix samba, nordeste, forro, axé, MPB, urban brazil, carimbo, carnaval hits, baile funk, favela vibes et muita caipirinha para fazer a FESTAAAA !!

★ RODA BOA PRAÇA (Samba/MPB/Classicos BR) ★

La roda Boa-Praça vous invite à chanter et danser aux rythmes du Brésil et vous transporter dans les rues et les places festives de Rio et São Paulo avec des percus, des cordes et des voix !! Embarquez dans cette soirée rythmée par les musiques entraînantes de la samba. « Boa-Praça » c’est vous, c’est nous, c’est un moment convivial partagé en toute bienveillance aux rythmes du Brésil.

É samba que nos queremos!

⌲ [https://www.facebook.com/lepagodedivry](https://www.facebook.com/lepagodedivry)

⌲ [https://www.instagram.com/rodaboapraca](https://www.instagram.com/rodaboapraca)

⎃ ⎃ ⎃ CLUBBING BRAZIL & TROPICAL ⎃ ⎃ ⎃

★ DJ CUCURUCHO (Brazil/Afro/Latino/Caribbean) ★

Co-fondateur de Radio Groovalizacion et basé Paris, nomade sonore spécialiste de la sono-tropical et les fusions improbables entre la musique afro, caribe, latin, arabe ou indien avec des rythmes urbaines globaux… Ce véritable groove-trotter a partagé des soirées avec artistes internationales comme Bomba Estereo, Seu Jorge, Balkan Beat Box, Salif Keita, Systema Solar, Dhoad Gypsies of Rajasthan, La Yegros ou Chicha Libre. Showcase au Womex 2013.

⌲ [https://www.facebook.com/djcucurucho](https://www.facebook.com/djcucurucho)

⌲ [http://www.soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias](http://www.soundcloud.com/musicasmigratorias)

⌲ [http://www.mixcloud.com/musicasmigratorias](http://www.mixcloud.com/musicasmigratorias)

★ DJ SPARK (Baile & Urban Tropical sounds) ★

D’origine Caribéenne, Spark sait allier énergie et diversité dans sa musique aussi bien sur les classics que sur des bangers. Cet habitué des lieux touristiques et corporate s’adresse tant au Monde qu’aux communautés dans un grand crossover de rythmiques et de basses afrocentriques. Ses sessions organiques voyagent dans les genres et les époques avec fluidité pour le plus grand plaisir de vos oreilles.

⌲ [https://www.instagram.com/spark972](https://www.instagram.com/spark972)

⌲ [https://soundcloud.com/djspark972/fdlm2024](https://soundcloud.com/djspark972/fdlm2024)

⌲ [https://soundcloud.com/djspark972/dynamic-mango](https://soundcloud.com/djspark972/dynamic-mango)

⌲ [https://www.mixcloud.com/djspark972](https://www.mixcloud.com/djspark972)

◊ ◊ ◊ special guests ◊ ◊ ◊

★ DJs KBÇA & SHIVÃO (Brazil vibes) ★

KBÇA

PT // Nascido em Fortaleza-CE e radicado no Porto, KBÇA é o DJ que não teme quebrar barreiras e transformar a pista de dança em um verdadeiro terreno de experimentação sonora. Suas influências vão do eletrofunk ao Hip Hop, da bruxaria ao breakbeat, juntando experimentos, sempre com uma pegada única.

Como idealizador de projetos como “É Sal ou Cena?” e “Pankadão Kaótico”, KBÇA não é só um DJ, mas um curador de experiências, onde a música se encontra com a cultura de forma visceral e autêntica. Com apresentações marcantes em espaços como Ferro Bar, Maus Hábitos e Musa das Virtudes, ele tem conquistado o público do Porto e levado a energia do Nordeste Brasileiro para o coração da Europa, criando conexões e espaços inclusivos através da música.

Com sets frenéticos e uma pegada única, KBÇA está deixando sua marca nas pistas e nas mentes de quem vive a noite.

EN //

EN // Born in Fortaleza-CE and now based in Porto, KBÇA is the DJ who isn’t afraid to break barriers and turn the dance floor into a true ground for sonic experimentation. His influences range from eletrofunk to Hip Hop, from witchcraft to breakbeat, blending experiments with a unique touch.

As the creator of projects like “É Sal ou Cena?” and “Pankadão Kaótico”, KBÇA is not just a DJ, but a curator of experiences, where music meets culture in a visceral and authentic way. With standout performances at venues like Ferro Bar, Maus Hábitos, and Musa das Virtudes, he has won over Porto’s audience and brought the energy of Northeast Brazil to the heart of Europe, creating connections and inclusive spaces through music.

With frenetic sets and a distinctive vibe, KBÇA is leaving his mark on the dance floors and in the minds of those who live the night.

⌲ [https://www.instagram.com/kbca.__/](https://www.instagram.com/kbca.__/)

⌲ [https://linktr.ee/esaloucena](https://linktr.ee/esaloucena)

SHIVÃO

PT // Guilherme Dias, natural de Teresina-PI, é o nome criativo por trás do projeto SHIVÃO. Seus sets são uma fusão única de elementos do Psy Progressive, com uma forte influência do Techno. Nos primeiros anos de sua trajetória na música eletrônica, o artista teve a honra de se apresentar no maior festival da América Latina, o Universo Paralello.

A produção e criação de seus sets são fortemente marcadas pelos ritmos da Índia, onde o Psy-Trance sempre teve um papel predominante, influência que deu origem ao projeto Shivão. Atualmente, morando em Portugal, o projeto tem se aprofundado em sonoridades mais experimentais, incorporando novos elementos aos seus sets e produções, como o breakbeat e o jungle, trazendo um novo sabor à sua música.

EN // Guilherme Dias, originally from Teresina, Piauí, is the creative name behind the SHIVÃO project. His sets are a unique fusion of elements of Psy Progressive, with a strong influence of Techno. In the early years of his career in electronic music, the artist had the honor of performing at the largest festival in Latin America, Universo Paralello. The production and creation of his sets are strongly marked by the rhythms of India, where Psy-Trance has always played a predominant role, an influence that gave rise to the Shivão project. Currently living in Portugal, the project has delved into more experimental sounds, incorporating new elements into their sets and productions, such as breakbeat and jungle, bringing a new flavor to their music.

⌲ [https://www.instagram.com/shivaoo_/](https://www.instagram.com/shivaoo_/)

★ GROOVALIZACION DJs (Brazil & Tropical vibes) ★

Groovalizacion est un collectif de DJs, journalistes et activistes culturels du monde entier dont les podcasts et Dj sets mettent en évidence les dernières tendances mondiales de musique urbaine et explorent leurs racines locales de l’Afrique à l’Amérique Latine en passant par le Monde Arabe, les Caraïbes ou la Méditerranée. Le collectif et leur web-radio a été créé en 2008 pour promouvoir des rencontres culturelles et l’expérimentation à travers les global grooves. Welcome to the Groovalizacion era amigos !!

⌲ [https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio/](https://www.facebook.com/GroovalizacionRadio/)

⌲ [https://www.groovalizacion.org](https://www.groovalizacion.org)

⌲ [https://www.mixcloud.com/Groovalizacionradio](https://www.mixcloud.com/Groovalizacionradio)

⌲ [https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion](https://soundcloud.com/groovalizacion)

SAM. 24 MAI 20H-5H

Punk Paradise, 44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt. 75011 – Paris

Ⓜ️ Parmentier

Ⓜ️ Oberkampf

Ⓜ️ St Ambroise

Tous nos events/actus sur fb et ig

[https://www.facebook.com/baltropicalpaname](https://www.facebook.com/baltropicalpaname)

[https://www.instagram.com/le_bal_tropical_paname](https://www.instagram.com/le_bal_tropical_paname)

https://shotgun.live/events/soiree-do-brasil-5

Punk Paradise 44 rue de la Folie-Méricourt 75011 – Paris Quartier Saint-Ambroise Paris 75011 Paris