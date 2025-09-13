Soirée d’Opening Bal Country TARBES Tarbes 13 septembre 2025 19:30

Hautes-Pyrénées

Soirée d’Opening Bal Country TARBES Bd du Président Kennedy Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Préparez vos bottes et chapeaux ! Le Parc Expo de Tarbes vous invite à une soirée inoubliable placée sous le signe de la musique et de la danse country.

SAILOR STEP Country Band

Le son authentique du Country Made in France

Créé en 2016, SAILOR STEP Country Band fait vibrer les scènes avec une énergie authentique et un amour profond pour la musique country. Originaire du Tarn, le groupe puise son inspiration chez des artistes tels que Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zac Brown et Lady Antebellum, mélangeant influences modernes et sonorités traditionnelles pour offrir une expérience musicale à la fois puissante et émouvante.

Avec des harmonies soignées, des mélodies accrocheuses et un groove irrésistible, SAILOR STEP invite son public à voyager au cœur de l’Amérique profonde, entre ballades poignantes et rythmes entraînants.

Que ce soit sur des petites ou grandes scènes, le groupe partage une passion sincère pour la country et fait résonner son identité avec une authenticité rare.

Prêts à embarquer pour un pur moment de country ? SAILOR STEP Country Band vous attend sur la piste !

Au programme :

– Bal Country festif pour se dégourdir les jambes sur des rythmes entraînants

– Concert live du groupe Sailor Step une performance exceptionnelle à ne pas manquer !

English :

Get your boots and hats ready! Tarbes’ Parc Expo invites you to an unforgettable evening of country music and dancing.

SAILOR STEP Country Band

The authentic sound of Country Made in France

Created in 2016, SAILOR STEP Country Band rocks stages with authentic energy and a deep love for country music. Hailing from the Tarn region of France, the band draws its inspiration from artists such as Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zac Brown and Lady Antebellum, blending modern influences with traditional sounds to deliver a musical experience that is both powerful and moving.

With carefully crafted harmonies, catchy melodies and an irresistible groove, SAILOR STEP invites its audience to travel to the heart of deepest America, between poignant ballads and driving rhythms.

Whether on small or large stages, the band shares a sincere passion for country music and resonates its identity with a rare authenticity.

Ready to embark on a pure moment of country music? SAILOR STEP Country Band awaits you on the dance floor!

On the program:

– Festive Country Ball to stretch your legs to the rhythm of the dance floor

– Live concert by the Sailor Step band: an exceptional performance not to be missed!

German :

Halten Sie Ihre Stiefel und Hüte bereit! Der Parc Expo de Tarbes lädt Sie zu einem unvergesslichen Abend im Zeichen der Musik und des Country-Tanzes ein.

SAILOR STEP Country Band

Der authentische Sound von Country Made in France

Die 2016 gegründete SAILOR STEP Country Band bringt die Bühnen mit ihrer authentischen Energie und ihrer tiefen Liebe zur Country-Musik zum Beben. Die aus dem Tarn stammende Band lässt sich von Künstlern wie Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zac Brown und Lady Antebellum inspirieren und mischt moderne Einflüsse mit traditionellen Klängen, um ein kraftvolles und zugleich bewegendes Musikerlebnis zu bieten.

Mit sorgfältigen Harmonien, eingängigen Melodien und einem unwiderstehlichen Groove lädt SAILOR STEP sein Publikum auf eine Reise ins Herz des tiefen Amerikas ein, zwischen ergreifenden Balladen und mitreißenden Rhythmen.

Ob auf kleinen oder großen Bühnen, die Band teilt ihre aufrichtige Leidenschaft für Country und bringt ihre Identität mit einer seltenen Authentizität zum Klingen.

Sind Sie bereit, sich für einen puren Country-Moment einzuschiffen? Die SAILOR STEP Country Band erwartet Sie auf der Tanzfläche!

Auf dem Programm stehen:

– Festlicher Country-Ball, bei dem Sie sich zu mitreißenden Rhythmen die Beine vertreten können

– Live-Konzert der Sailor Step Band: eine außergewöhnliche Performance, die Sie nicht verpassen sollten!

Italiano :

Preparate stivali e cappelli! Il Parc Expo di Tarbes vi invita a una serata indimenticabile di musica e balli country.

SAILOR STEP Country Band

Il suono autentico del Country Made in France

Creata nel 2016, la SAILOR STEP Country Band calca i palchi con un’energia autentica e un profondo amore per la musica country. Proveniente dalla regione francese del Tarn, la band trae ispirazione da artisti come Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zac Brown e Lady Antebellum, fondendo influenze moderne con suoni tradizionali per offrire un’esperienza musicale potente e commovente.

Con armonie curate, melodie accattivanti e un groove irresistibile, SAILOR STEP invita il suo pubblico a viaggiare nel cuore dell’America più profonda, tra ballate struggenti e ritmi incalzanti.

Sui palchi grandi e piccoli, la band condivide una sincera passione per la musica country, che risuona con una rara autenticità.

Pronti a imbarcarvi in un momento di pura musica country? La SAILOR STEP Country Band vi aspetta sulla pista da ballo!

In programma:

– Un festoso ballo country per sgranchirsi le gambe a ritmi vivaci

– Concerto dal vivo della Sailor Step band: uno spettacolo eccezionale da non perdere!

Espanol :

¡Prepare sus botas y sombreros! El Parc Expo de Tarbes le invita a una velada inolvidable de música y baile country.

SAILOR STEP Country Band

El auténtico sonido del Country Made in France

Creada en 2016, SAILOR STEP Country Band sacude los escenarios con auténtica energía y un profundo amor por la música country. Procedente de la región francesa del Tarn, la banda se inspira en artistas como Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Zac Brown y Lady Antebellum, mezclando influencias modernas con sonidos tradicionales para ofrecer una experiencia musical a la vez poderosa y conmovedora.

Con armonías cuidadosamente elaboradas, melodías pegadizas y un groove irresistible, SAILOR STEP invita a su público a viajar al corazón de la América más profunda, entre baladas conmovedoras y ritmos trepidantes.

En escenarios grandes y pequeños, la banda comparte una sincera pasión por la música country, que resuena con su identidad con una rara autenticidad.

¿Listo para embarcarse en un momento puro de música country? ¡SAILOR STEP Country Band le espera en la pista de baile!

En el programa:

– Un baile Country festivo para estirar las piernas al ritmo de los ritmos más animados

– Concierto en directo de la banda Sailor Step: ¡una actuación excepcional que no se puede perder!

L’événement Soirée d’Opening Bal Country Tarbes a été mis à jour le 2025-06-17 par OT de Tarbes|CDT65