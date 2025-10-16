SOIRÉE DU FOYER RURAL Avène

Avène Hérault

Soirée conviviale proposée à la salle polyvalente d’Avène, par le Foyer Rural d’Avène. Menu salade, charcuterie, couscous, fromage, dessert, vin et café compris. P:14€/non adhérent, 12€/adhérent et 10€/enf <10ans. Réservation au 04 67 23 43 38 avant mercredi 12h. Nombre limité. Soirée conviviale proposée à la salle polyvalente d'Avène, par le Foyer Rural d'Avène. Menu salade, charcuterie, couscous, fromage, dessert, vin et café compris. P:14€/non adhérent, 12€/adhérent et 10€/enf <10ans. Réservation au 04 67 23 43 38 avant mercredi 12h. Nombre limité. . Avène 34260 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 23 43 38 English :

A convivial evening at the Avène multi-purpose hall, organized by the Foyer Rural d’Avène. Menu: salad, charcuterie, couscous, cheese, dessert, wine and coffee included. P:14/non-member, 12/member and 10/child <10yrs. Reservations on 04 67 23 43 38 before Wednesday 12pm. Numbers limited. German :

Geselliger Abend, der in der Mehrzweckhalle von Avène vom Foyer Rural d’Avène angeboten wird. Menü: Salat, Wurst, Couscous, Käse, Dessert, Wein und Kaffee inklusive. P:14/Nicht-Mitglied, 12/Mitglied und 10/Kind <10 Jahre. Reservierung unter 04 67 23 43 38 bis Mittwoch 12 Uhr. Begrenzte Anzahl. Italiano :

Serata conviviale presso la sala del villaggio di Avène, organizzata dal Foyer Rural d’Avène. Menu: insalata, salumi, couscous, formaggio, dessert, vino e caffè inclusi. P:14/non socio, 12/socio e 10/bambino <10 anni. Le prenotazioni devono essere effettuate entro le ore 12 di mercoledì al numero 04 67 23 43 38. Numero limitato. Espanol :

Velada de convivencia en el ayuntamiento de Avène, organizada por el Foyer Rural d'Avène. Menú: ensalada, embutidos, cuscús, queso, postre, vino y café incluidos. P:14/no socios, 12 socios y 10/niños <10 años. Las reservas deben realizarse antes del miércoles a las 12.00 horas en el 04 67 23 43 38. Plazas limitadas.