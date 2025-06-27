Soirée festive – Lac Aignan 27 juin 2025 19:00

Gers

Soirée festive Lac AIGNAN Aignan Gers

Une soirée festive et familiale au bord du lac

L’Association des Parents d’Élèves d’Aignan convie l’ensemble des habitants et visiteurs à sa grande fête de fin d’année, qui se tiendra à partir de 19h au lac.

Un moment convivial, festif et accessible à tous, pour célébrer ensemble la fin de l’année scolaire dans un cadre naturel et chaleureux.

Au programme animations musicales, ambiance détendue, et de nombreuses gourmandises pour petits et grands. Un menu complet à 7€ sera proposé avec grillade, frites et melon, tandis qu’une buvette ainsi qu’un stand de glaces, gâteaux et confiseries raviront les plus gourmands.

Cette soirée est l’occasion parfaite pour partager un moment de détente en famille ou entre amis, dans un esprit de fête et de bonne humeur. En cas de météo défavorable, l’événement sera accueilli à la salle polyvalente d’Aignan, garantissant le maintien des festivités.

L’Association des Parents d’Élèves remercie par avance tous les participants pour leur présence et leur soutien à cette manifestation locale.

Lac AIGNAN

Aignan 32290 Gers Occitanie +33 6 84 26 45 54 aignan@wanadoo.fr

English :

A festive family evening by the lake

The Association des Parents d?Élèves d?Aignan invites all residents and visitors to its end-of-year party, starting at 7pm at the lake.

A friendly, festive event open to all, to celebrate the end of the school year in a warm, natural setting.

On the program: musical entertainment, a relaxed atmosphere, and plenty of treats for young and old. A full menu at 7? will include grilled meats, French fries and melon, while a refreshment stand and a stand selling ice creams, cakes and sweets will delight even the sweetest palates.

The evening is the perfect opportunity to share a moment of relaxation with family and friends, in a spirit of festivity and good humor. In the event of inclement weather, the event will be held at the Salle polyvalente in Aignan, guaranteeing that the festivities will continue.

The Association des Parents d?Élèves would like to thank all participants in advance for attending and supporting this local event.

German :

Ein festlicher Familienabend am See

Die Association des Parents d’Élèves d’Aignan lädt alle Einwohner und Besucher zu ihrem großen Fest zum Jahresende ein, das ab 19 Uhr am See stattfindet.

Ein geselliger, festlicher und für alle zugänglicher Moment, um gemeinsam das Ende des Schuljahres in einer natürlichen und herzlichen Umgebung zu feiern.

Auf dem Programm stehen musikalische Darbietungen, eine entspannte Atmosphäre und zahlreiche Leckereien für Groß und Klein. Ein komplettes Menü für 7? mit Grill, Pommes frites und Melone wird angeboten, während ein Getränkestand sowie ein Stand mit Eis, Kuchen und Süßigkeiten die Naschkatzen erfreuen werden.

Dieser Abend ist die perfekte Gelegenheit, um mit der Familie oder mit Freunden einen entspannten Moment zu verbringen, in einer festlichen Stimmung und guter Laune. Bei schlechtem Wetter wird die Veranstaltung in die Mehrzweckhalle von Aignan verlegt, um die Aufrechterhaltung der Feierlichkeiten zu gewährleisten.

Die Elternvereinigung bedankt sich im Voraus bei allen Teilnehmern für ihre Anwesenheit und ihre Unterstützung dieser lokalen Veranstaltung.

Italiano :

Una serata di festa in famiglia in riva al lago

L’Associazione Genitori Aignan invita tutti i residenti e i visitatori alla festa di fine anno, a partire dalle 19.00 al lago.

Un’occasione conviviale e festosa aperta a tutti, per festeggiare insieme la fine dell’anno scolastico in un ambiente caldo e naturale.

In programma: intrattenimento musicale, un’atmosfera rilassata e tante prelibatezze per grandi e piccini. Alle 19 sarà disponibile un menu completo con carne alla griglia, patatine e melone, mentre un punto di ristoro e una bancarella di gelati, torte e dolciumi delizieranno i più golosi.

Questa serata è l’occasione perfetta per condividere un momento di relax con la famiglia e gli amici, in uno spirito di festa e buonumore. In caso di maltempo, l’evento si terrà presso la Salle polyvalente di Aignan, per garantire il proseguimento dei festeggiamenti.

L’Associazione Genitori ringrazia anticipatamente tutti i partecipanti per la partecipazione e il sostegno a questo evento locale.

Espanol :

Una tarde festiva en familia junto al lago

La Asociación de Padres de Alumnos de Aignan invita a todos los residentes y visitantes a su fiesta de fin de curso, a partir de las 19.00 horas en el lago.

Una ocasión festiva y amistosa, abierta a todos, para celebrar juntos el final del año escolar en un entorno cálido y natural.

En el programa: animación musical, ambiente distendido y muchas golosinas para grandes y pequeños. A las 7 h habrá un menú completo con carne a la parrilla, patatas fritas y melón, mientras que un puesto de refrescos y otro de helados, pasteles y dulces harán las delicias de los más golosos.

Esta velada es la ocasión perfecta para compartir un momento de distensión con la familia y los amigos, en un ambiente festivo y de buen humor. En caso de mal tiempo, la velada se celebrará en la sala polivalente de Aignan, para que la fiesta pueda continuar.

La Asociación de Padres agradece de antemano a todos los participantes su asistencia y su apoyo a este acontecimiento local.

