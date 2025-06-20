Soirée festive tout public ! – Cognac 20 juin 2025 17:00
Soirée festive tout public ! Rue Paul Fort Cognac Charente
Début : 2025-06-20 17:00:00
fin : 2025-06-20 23:00:00
2025-06-20
Jeux gonflables, maquillage, concert et spectacle de Pyrotechnie !
Rue Paul Fort
Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 83 91 58 centre.social@ville-cognac.fr
English :
Inflatable games, face painting, concert and pyrotechnics show!
German :
Aufblasbare Spiele, Kinderschminken, Konzert und Pyrotechnik-Show!
Italiano :
Giochi gonfiabili, face painting, concerto e spettacolo pirotecnico!
Espanol :
¡Juegos hinchables, pintacaras, concierto y espectáculo pirotécnico!
