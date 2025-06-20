Soirée festive tout public ! – Cognac 20 juin 2025 17:00

Charente

Soirée festive tout public !  Rue Paul Fort Cognac Charente

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-06-20 17:00:00
fin : 2025-06-20 23:00:00

Date(s) :
2025-06-20

Jeux gonflables, maquillage, concert et spectacle de Pyrotechnie !
  .

Rue Paul Fort
Cognac 16100 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 83 91 58  centre.social@ville-cognac.fr

English :

Inflatable games, face painting, concert and pyrotechnics show!

German :

Aufblasbare Spiele, Kinderschminken, Konzert und Pyrotechnik-Show!

Italiano :

Giochi gonfiabili, face painting, concerto e spettacolo pirotecnico!

Espanol :

¡Juegos hinchables, pintacaras, concierto y espectáculo pirotécnico!

L’événement Soirée festive tout public ! Cognac a été mis à jour le 2025-06-10 par Destination Cognac