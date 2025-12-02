Soirée Fluo Benfeld

Soirée Fluo

Début : Samedi 2026-01-17 19:30:00

fin : 2026-01-17

Dansez avec DJ Fred, au rythme des musiques des années 80 à nos jours. Petite restauration sur place.

+33 6 75 24 59 57 benfeld.as@alsace.lgef.fr

Dance with DJ Fred, to the rhythm of music from the 80s to today. Small catering on the spot.

