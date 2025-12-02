Soirée Fluo Benfeld
Soirée Fluo Benfeld samedi 17 janvier 2026.
Soirée Fluo
1 rue d’Ettenheim Benfeld Bas-Rhin
Début : Samedi 2026-01-17 19:30:00
2026-01-17
Dansez avec DJ Fred, au rythme des musiques des années 80 à nos jours. Petite restauration sur place.
1 rue d’Ettenheim Benfeld 67230 Bas-Rhin Grand Est +33 6 75 24 59 57 benfeld.as@alsace.lgef.fr
English :
Dance with DJ Fred, to the rhythm of music from the 80s to today. Small catering on the spot.
