Soirée fluo – Fontaine-Simon, 24 mai 2025 18:00, Fontaine-Simon.
Eure-et-Loir
Début : 2025-05-24 18:00:00
fin : 2025-05-24 22:00:00
2025-05-24
Soirée fluo à la salle des fêtes de Fontaine-simon.
Présence d’un accompagnateur obligatoire.
Restauration sur place avec une formule à 6€
Réservation par sms au 06 86 62 17 26
Fontaine-Simon 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 86 62 17 26
English :
Fluorescent evening at the Fontaine-simon village hall.
Must be accompanied.
Catering on site with a 6?
Reservations by sms to 06 86 62 17 26
German :
Fluo-Abend in der Festhalle von Fontaine-simon.
Eine Begleitperson muss anwesend sein.
Verpflegung vor Ort mit einer Formel für 6?
Reservierung per SMS unter 06 86 62 17 26
Italiano :
Serata fluorescente presso la sala del villaggio di Fontaine-simon.
È necessario essere accompagnati.
Ristorazione in loco con un 6?
Prenotazioni via sms al numero 06 86 62 17 26
Espanol :
Noche fluorescente en la sala de fiestas de Fontaine-simon.
Debe ir acompañado.
Catering in situ con un 6?
Reservas por SMS al 06 86 62 17 26
L’événement Soirée fluo Fontaine-Simon a été mis à jour le 2025-05-20 par OT DU PERCHE