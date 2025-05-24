Soirée fluo – Fontaine-Simon, 24 mai 2025 18:00, Fontaine-Simon.

Soirée fluo à la salle des fêtes de Fontaine-simon.

Présence d’un accompagnateur obligatoire.

Restauration sur place avec une formule à 6€

Réservation par sms au 06 86 62 17 26

.

Fontaine-Simon 28240 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 86 62 17 26

English :

Fluorescent evening at the Fontaine-simon village hall.

Must be accompanied.

Catering on site with a 6?

Reservations by sms to 06 86 62 17 26

German :

Fluo-Abend in der Festhalle von Fontaine-simon.

Eine Begleitperson muss anwesend sein.

Verpflegung vor Ort mit einer Formel für 6?

Reservierung per SMS unter 06 86 62 17 26

Italiano :

Serata fluorescente presso la sala del villaggio di Fontaine-simon.

È necessario essere accompagnati.

Ristorazione in loco con un 6?

Prenotazioni via sms al numero 06 86 62 17 26

Espanol :

Noche fluorescente en la sala de fiestas de Fontaine-simon.

Debe ir acompañado.

Catering in situ con un 6?

Reservas por SMS al 06 86 62 17 26

