SOIRÉE GATEAUX

Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère

Tarif : – – EUR

Abonnement

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-10 20:30:00

fin : 2026-04-10

Date(s) :

2026-04-10

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous vendredi 10 avril à 20h30 pour une soirée gateaux, animé par Philippe Rech. On vous attends nombreux !

Adhésion courte ou à l’année

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous vendredi 10 avril à 20h30 pour une soirée gateaux, animé par Philippe Rech. On vous attends nombreux !

Adhésion courte ou à l’année .

Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Le Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to a cake party on Friday April 10 at 8.30pm, hosted by Philippe Rech. We look forward to seeing you there!

Short-term or annual membership

L’événement SOIRÉE GATEAUX Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par 48-OT Mont Lozere