SOIRÉE GATEAUX Allenc
SOIRÉE GATEAUX Allenc vendredi 10 avril 2026.
SOIRÉE GATEAUX
Local du Foyer Allenc Lozère
Tarif : – – EUR
Abonnement
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-10 20:30:00
fin : 2026-04-10
Date(s) :
2026-04-10
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous vendredi 10 avril à 20h30 pour une soirée gateaux, animé par Philippe Rech. On vous attends nombreux !
Adhésion courte ou à l’année
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc vous donne rendez-vous vendredi 10 avril à 20h30 pour une soirée gateaux, animé par Philippe Rech. On vous attends nombreux !
Adhésion courte ou à l’année .
Local du Foyer Allenc 48190 Lozère Occitanie +33 6 40 27 12 96 frallenc48@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Le Foyer rural d’Allenc invites you to a cake party on Friday April 10 at 8.30pm, hosted by Philippe Rech. We look forward to seeing you there!
Short-term or annual membership
L’événement SOIRÉE GATEAUX Allenc a été mis à jour le 2026-03-27 par 48-OT Mont Lozere
À voir aussi à Allenc (Lozère)
- JOURNÉE BALADE À ALLENC Allenc 4 avril 2026
- LOCAL OUVERT Allenc 4 avril 2026
- COPIL Allenc 23 avril 2026