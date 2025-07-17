Soirée Gobelin spécial jeux extérieur (Briv’yolo) Brive-la-Gaillarde
Place Molière Brive-la-Gaillarde Corrèze
Tarif : – –
Début : 2025-07-17
fin : 2025-07-17
2025-07-17
Soirée jeux en partenariat avec Le Gobelin.
A partir de 19h30 .
Place Molière Brive-la-Gaillarde 19100 Corrèze Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 44 31 01 19
