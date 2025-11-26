SOIRÉE GOSPEL ET FEU D’ARTIFICE

4 Place Alfred Panis Valras-Plage Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-19

fin : 2025-12-19

Date(s) :

2025-12-19

Concert du groupe Harmony Grace, feu d’artifice spectaculaire et ambiance festive avec DJ et food trucks

Ne manquez pas la traditionnelle soirée Gospel et feu d’artifice.

18h, Esplanade Turco Concert Gospel avec le groupe Harmony Grace (3 chanteuses et un pianiste).

19h15 Feu d’artifice spectaculaire depuis la jetée, illuminant le ciel de Noël.

19h30 à 21h30, Esplanade Turco Ambiance festive avec DJ, food trucks, bières et vins pour prolonger la soirée en famille ou entre amis.

Une soirée parfaite pour célébrer Noël dans une ambiance conviviale, musicale et féérique, mêlant culture, spectacle et festivités pour petits et grands. .

4 Place Alfred Panis Valras-Plage 34350 Hérault Occitanie +33 4 67 32 60 06

English :

Concert by Harmony Grace, spectacular fireworks display and festive atmosphere with DJs and food trucks

German :

Konzert der Band Harmony Grace, spektakuläres Feuerwerk und festliche Stimmung mit DJs und Foodtrucks

Italiano :

Concerto del gruppo Harmony Grace, spettacolari fuochi d’artificio e un’atmosfera di festa con DJ e food truck

Espanol :

Concierto del grupo Harmony Grace, espectaculares fuegos artificiales y ambiente festivo con DJs y food trucks

L’événement SOIRÉE GOSPEL ET FEU D’ARTIFICE Valras-Plage a été mis à jour le 2025-11-24 par 34 OT BEZIERS MEDITERRANEE