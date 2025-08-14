Soirée Gospel Lachapelle-Auzac 14 août 2025 21:00
Lot
Soirée Gospel Eglise Sainte Madeleine de Reyrevignes Lachapelle-Auzac Lot
Tarif : – – EUR
Gratuit
Participation libre
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-08-14 21:00:00
fin : 2025-08-14
Date(s) :
2025-08-14
Avec la troupe Gospel Go de Gourdon
Verre de l’amitié offert
Tout public
.
Eglise Sainte Madeleine de Reyrevignes
Lachapelle-Auzac 46200 Lot Occitanie +33 6 70 42 59 27
English :
With the Gospel Go troupe from Gourdon
Glass of friendship offered
Open to all
German :
Mit der Gospelgruppe Go aus Gourdon
Angebotenes Glas der Freundschaft
Alle Zuschauer
Italiano :
Con la compagnia Gospel Go di Gourdon
Offerta di un bicchiere di amicizia
Aperto a tutti
Espanol :
Con la compañía Gospel Go de Gourdon
Se ofrece una copa de amistad
Abierto a todos
L’événement Soirée Gospel Lachapelle-Auzac a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne