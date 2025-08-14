Soirée Gospel Lachapelle-Auzac 14 août 2025 21:00

Lot

Soirée Gospel Eglise Sainte Madeleine de Reyrevignes Lachapelle-Auzac Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Participation libre

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-08-14 21:00:00

fin : 2025-08-14

Date(s) :

2025-08-14

Avec la troupe Gospel Go de Gourdon

Verre de l’amitié offert

Tout public

.

Eglise Sainte Madeleine de Reyrevignes

Lachapelle-Auzac 46200 Lot Occitanie +33 6 70 42 59 27

English :

With the Gospel Go troupe from Gourdon

Glass of friendship offered

Open to all

German :

Mit der Gospelgruppe Go aus Gourdon

Angebotenes Glas der Freundschaft

Alle Zuschauer

Italiano :

Con la compagnia Gospel Go di Gourdon

Offerta di un bicchiere di amicizia

Aperto a tutti

Espanol :

Con la compañía Gospel Go de Gourdon

Se ofrece una copa de amistad

Abierto a todos

L’événement Soirée Gospel Lachapelle-Auzac a été mis à jour le 2025-06-19 par OT Vallée de la Dordogne