Soirée Gospel Lachapelle-Auzac 14 août 2025 21:00

Lot

Soirée Gospel  Eglise Sainte Madeleine de Reyrevignes Lachapelle-Auzac Lot

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit
Participation libre

Début : 2025-08-14 21:00:00
fin : 2025-08-14

2025-08-14

Avec la troupe Gospel Go de Gourdon
Verre de l’amitié offert
Tout public
Eglise Sainte Madeleine de Reyrevignes
Lachapelle-Auzac 46200 Lot Occitanie +33 6 70 42 59 27 

English :

With the Gospel Go troupe from Gourdon
Glass of friendship offered
Open to all

German :

Mit der Gospelgruppe Go aus Gourdon
Angebotenes Glas der Freundschaft
Alle Zuschauer

Italiano :

Con la compagnia Gospel Go di Gourdon
Offerta di un bicchiere di amicizia
Aperto a tutti

Espanol :

Con la compañía Gospel Go de Gourdon
Se ofrece una copa de amistad
Abierto a todos

