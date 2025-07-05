Soirée grillades/concert Saint-Pierre-sur-Dropt 5 juillet 2025 19:00
Lot-et-Garonne
Soirée grillades/concert Café associatif Saint-Pierre-sur-Dropt Lot-et-Garonne
Soirée grillades/concert organisée par le Café associatif « Le Saint Pierrois » Menu: échine marinée chipolatas avec frites, fromage, panacotta
Animations tout public. .
Café associatif
Saint-Pierre-sur-Dropt 47120 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 83 70 83
