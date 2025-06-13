SOIRÉE GRILLADES – Langogne, 13 juin 2025 19:00, Langogne.

Lozère

SOIRÉE GRILLADES 45 Avenue Maréchal Foch Langogne Lozère

Tarif : 30 – 30 – EUR

Adulte

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-13 19:00:00

fin : 2025-06-13

Date(s) :

2025-06-13

La Cave Langonaise propose une soirée grillades conviviale autour

du feu !

Sur réservations, places limitées.

45 Avenue Maréchal Foch

Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 46 86 28

English :

La Cave Langonaise offers a convivial evening of grilling around the

around the fire!

Reservations required, places limited.

German :

Die Cave Langonaise bietet einen geselligen Grillabend rund um

am Feuer an!

Auf Reservierung, begrenzte Plätze.

Italiano :

La Cave Langonaise propone una serata conviviale di grigliate intorno al fuoco!

intorno al fuoco!

I posti sono limitati.

Espanol :

La Cave Langonaise le propone una velada amistosa en torno al fuego

¡alrededor del fuego!

Plazas limitadas.

L’événement SOIRÉE GRILLADES Langogne a été mis à jour le 2025-05-21 par 48-OT Langogne