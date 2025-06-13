SOIRÉE GRILLADES – Langogne, 13 juin 2025 19:00, Langogne.
Lozère
SOIRÉE GRILLADES 45 Avenue Maréchal Foch Langogne Lozère
Tarif : 30 – 30 – EUR
Début : 2025-06-13 19:00:00
fin : 2025-06-13
2025-06-13
La Cave Langonaise propose une soirée grillades conviviale autour
du feu !
Sur réservations, places limitées.
45 Avenue Maréchal Foch
Langogne 48300 Lozère Occitanie +33 4 66 46 86 28
English :
La Cave Langonaise offers a convivial evening of grilling around the
around the fire!
Reservations required, places limited.
German :
Die Cave Langonaise bietet einen geselligen Grillabend rund um
am Feuer an!
Auf Reservierung, begrenzte Plätze.
Italiano :
La Cave Langonaise propone una serata conviviale di grigliate intorno al fuoco!
intorno al fuoco!
I posti sono limitati.
Espanol :
La Cave Langonaise le propone una velada amistosa en torno al fuego
¡alrededor del fuego!
Plazas limitadas.
L’événement SOIRÉE GRILLADES Langogne a été mis à jour le 2025-05-21 par 48-OT Langogne