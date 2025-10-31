Unidivers UNITÉ ET DIVERSITÉ !

Soirée Halloween au Cinéma La Brèche Cinéma La Brèche Sainte-Foy-la-Grande vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Cinéma La Brèche 140 rue de la République Sainte-Foy-la-Grande Gironde

Tarif : 6.5 – 6.5 – 6.5 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Vendredi 31 octobre dès 20h30 Soirée Halloween Evanouis, Massacre à la tronçonneuse, Black Phone 2
Films qui font peur, bonbons, concours de déguisements et présentation du film Massacre à la tronçonneuse avant la projection au programme ! Tarif unique 6,50 euros par film.
Attention les films étant interdits aux moins de 12 ou 16 ans, la présentation d’une pièce d’identité est OBLIGATOIRE pour entrer en salle.   .

Cinéma La Brèche 140 rue de la République Sainte-Foy-la-Grande 33220 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 57 46 00 43  cinemalabreche@gmail.com

