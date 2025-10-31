Soirée Halloween au Lady Bière Coutances
Soirée Halloween au Lady Bière Coutances vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Soirée Halloween au Lady Bière
20 Rue des Boissières Coutances Manche
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-31 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-10-31
Soirée Halloween au Lady Bière à Coutances. DJ set et concours de déguisement. .
20 Rue des Boissières Coutances 50200 Manche Normandie +33 9 70 51 54 49 ladybierecoutances@gmail.com
English : Soirée Halloween au Lady Bière
German :
Italiano :
Espanol :
L’événement Soirée Halloween au Lady Bière Coutances a été mis à jour le 2025-09-16 par Coutances Tourisme