Soirée Halloween Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn)

Soirée Halloween Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Café communal Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-10-31
2025-10-31

Venez passer une soirée hantée avec vos plus beaux déguisements…   .

Café communal Castillon (Canton d’Arthez-de-Béarn) 64370 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 67 77 23  mairie@castillon-arthez.fr

