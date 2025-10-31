Soirée Halloween chez Pistache Falaise Pistache Falaise Falaise

Soirée Halloween chez Pistache Falaise

Pistache Falaise 24 Rue Saint-Gervais Falaise Calvados

Début : 2025-10-31 19:00:00

2025-10-31

SOIRÉE HALLOWEEN

Menu spécial, projection d’un film et déguisements sont à l honneur pour Halloween.

Réservez votre soirée du 31 octobre, à partir de 19h (Places limitées)

Venez déguisés !

Pistache Falaise 24 Rue Saint-Gervais Falaise 14700 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 20 76 39 pistachefalaise@gmail.com

English : Soirée Halloween chez Pistache Falaise

HALLOWEEN PARTY

Special menu, film screening and masquerade costume are the order of the day for Halloween.

Reserve your evening on October 31, from 7pm (Places are limited)

Come dressed up!

German : Soirée Halloween chez Pistache Falaise

HALLOWEEN-ABEND

Ein spezielles Menü, eine Filmvorführung und Verkleidungen sind an Halloween angesagt.

Reservieren Sie Ihren Abend am 31. Oktober, ab 19 Uhr (Begrenzte Plätze)

Kommen Sie verkleidet!

Italiano :

SERATA DI HALLOWEEN

Menù speciale, proiezione di film e abiti in maschera sono all’ordine del giorno per Halloween.

Prenotate la vostra serata il 31 ottobre, dalle 19:00 (i posti sono limitati)

Venite in maschera!

Espanol :

VELADA DE HALLOWEEN

Un menú especial, una película y disfraces están a la orden del día para Halloween.

Reserva tu velada el 31 de octubre, a partir de las 19.00 h (Plazas limitadas)

¡Ven disfrazado!

