Soirée Halloween chez Pistache Falaise Pistache Falaise Falaise vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Pistache Falaise 24 Rue Saint-Gervais Falaise Calvados
Début : 2025-10-31 19:00:00
2025-10-31
SOIRÉE HALLOWEEN
Menu spécial, projection d’un film et déguisements sont à l honneur pour Halloween.
Réservez votre soirée du 31 octobre, à partir de 19h (Places limitées)
Venez déguisés !
Pistache Falaise 24 Rue Saint-Gervais Falaise 14700 Calvados Normandie +33 2 31 20 76 39 pistachefalaise@gmail.com
English : Soirée Halloween chez Pistache Falaise
HALLOWEEN PARTY
Special menu, film screening and masquerade costume are the order of the day for Halloween.
Reserve your evening on October 31, from 7pm (Places are limited)
Come dressed up!
German : Soirée Halloween chez Pistache Falaise
HALLOWEEN-ABEND
Ein spezielles Menü, eine Filmvorführung und Verkleidungen sind an Halloween angesagt.
Reservieren Sie Ihren Abend am 31. Oktober, ab 19 Uhr (Begrenzte Plätze)
Kommen Sie verkleidet!
Italiano :
SERATA DI HALLOWEEN
Menù speciale, proiezione di film e abiti in maschera sono all’ordine del giorno per Halloween.
Prenotate la vostra serata il 31 ottobre, dalle 19:00 (i posti sono limitati)
Venite in maschera!
Espanol :
VELADA DE HALLOWEEN
Un menú especial, una película y disfraces están a la orden del día para Halloween.
Reserva tu velada el 31 de octubre, a partir de las 19.00 h (Plazas limitadas)
¡Ven disfrazado!
L’événement Soirée Halloween chez Pistache Falaise Falaise a été mis à jour le 2025-10-04 par OT Falaise Suisse Normande