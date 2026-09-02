UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Corneilhan

SOIRÉE HALLOWEEN Corneilhan

samedi 31 octobre 2026 · Corneilhan

Informations pratiques

Début
samedi 31 octobre 2026
Fin
samedi 31 octobre 2026
Ville
34490 Corneilhan
Département
Hérault
Tarif

Corneilhan

SOIRÉE HALLOWEEN

Corneilhan Hérault

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-31
fin : 2026-10-31

Date(s) :
2026-10-31

Soirée Halloween par l’Association des Ados 19h.
Soirée Halloween par l’Association des Ados 19h.   .

Corneilhan 34490 Hérault Occitanie   association.a.d.a01@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Halloween Party hosted by the Teen Association 7:00 p.m.

L’événement SOIRÉE HALLOWEEN Corneilhan a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par 34 ADT34

À voir aussi à Corneilhan (Hérault)