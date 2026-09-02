AGENDA · Corneilhan
SOIRÉE HALLOWEEN Corneilhan
samedi 31 octobre 2026 · Corneilhan
Informations pratiques
Corneilhan
SOIRÉE HALLOWEEN
Corneilhan Hérault
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-10-31
fin : 2026-10-31
Date(s) :
2026-10-31
Soirée Halloween par l’Association des Ados 19h.
Soirée Halloween par l’Association des Ados 19h. .
Corneilhan 34490 Hérault Occitanie association.a.d.a01@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Halloween Party hosted by the Teen Association 7:00 p.m.
L’événement SOIRÉE HALLOWEEN Corneilhan a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par 34 ADT34
À voir aussi à Corneilhan (Hérault)
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