Soirée halloween du cmj Xertigny

Soirée halloween du cmj Xertigny lundi 27 octobre 2025.

Soirée halloween du cmj

Xertigny Vosges

Tarif : 2 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2025-10-27 18:00:00

fin : 2025-10-27 21:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-10-27

Venez nombreux à la à la fête organisée par le Conseil Municipal des Jeunes à la Salle Polyvalente.

Au programme retrouvez un concours de déguisements, des jeux et musique de sorciers etc..

Bonbons et (mauvais) sorts seront au rendez-vous !

Buvette et petite restauration sur place. Entrée 2 €Enfants

Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 30 10 34

English :

Come one, come all to the party organized by the Conseil Municipal des Jeunes at the Salle Polyvalente.

On the program: a masquerade costume competition, wizard games and music, and more!

Sweets and (evil) spells will be on the menu!

Refreshments and snacks on site. Admission 2 ?

German :

Kommen Sie zahlreich zum Fest, das vom Jugendgemeinderat in der Salle Polyvalente organisiert wird.

Auf dem Programm stehen ein Kostümwettbewerb, Hexenspiele und -musik etc.

Süßigkeiten und (böse) Zaubersprüche sind inbegriffen!

Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort. Eintritt 2 ?

Italiano :

Venite tutti alla festa organizzata dal Consiglio Comunale dei Giovani presso la Sala Polivalente.

In programma: un concorso in maschera, giochi e musica da mago, ecc.

Saranno offerti anche dolci e incantesimi (malvagi)!

Rinfreschi e spuntini sul posto. Ingresso 2 ?

Espanol :

Venid todos a la fiesta organizada por el Consejo Municipal de la Juventud en la Sala Polivalente.

En el programa: concurso de disfraces, juegos de magia, música, etc.

También se ofrecerán dulces y hechizos (maléficos)

Refrescos y tentempiés in situ. Entrada 2 ?

L’événement Soirée halloween du cmj Xertigny a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par OT EPINAL ET SA REGION