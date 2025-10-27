Soirée halloween du cmj Xertigny
Soirée halloween du cmj Xertigny lundi 27 octobre 2025.
Soirée halloween du cmj
Xertigny Vosges
Début : Lundi Lundi 2025-10-27 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-27 21:00:00
2025-10-27
Venez nombreux à la à la fête organisée par le Conseil Municipal des Jeunes à la Salle Polyvalente.
Au programme retrouvez un concours de déguisements, des jeux et musique de sorciers etc..
Bonbons et (mauvais) sorts seront au rendez-vous !
Buvette et petite restauration sur place. Entrée 2 €Enfants
Xertigny 88220 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 30 10 34
English :
Come one, come all to the party organized by the Conseil Municipal des Jeunes at the Salle Polyvalente.
On the program: a masquerade costume competition, wizard games and music, and more!
Sweets and (evil) spells will be on the menu!
Refreshments and snacks on site. Admission 2 ?
German :
Kommen Sie zahlreich zum Fest, das vom Jugendgemeinderat in der Salle Polyvalente organisiert wird.
Auf dem Programm stehen ein Kostümwettbewerb, Hexenspiele und -musik etc.
Süßigkeiten und (böse) Zaubersprüche sind inbegriffen!
Getränke und kleine Snacks vor Ort. Eintritt 2 ?
Italiano :
Venite tutti alla festa organizzata dal Consiglio Comunale dei Giovani presso la Sala Polivalente.
In programma: un concorso in maschera, giochi e musica da mago, ecc.
Saranno offerti anche dolci e incantesimi (malvagi)!
Rinfreschi e spuntini sul posto. Ingresso 2 ?
Espanol :
Venid todos a la fiesta organizada por el Consejo Municipal de la Juventud en la Sala Polivalente.
En el programa: concurso de disfraces, juegos de magia, música, etc.
También se ofrecerán dulces y hechizos (maléficos)
Refrescos y tentempiés in situ. Entrada 2 ?
