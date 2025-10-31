Soirée Halloween Salle Municipale Oriolles
Soirée Halloween Salle Municipale Oriolles vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Soirée Halloween
Salle Municipale Le bourg Oriolles Charente
Tarif : 13 – 13 – 13 EUR
moins de 12 ans
Début : 2025-10-31 19:30:00
fin : 2025-10-31
2025-10-31
L’Association des Oriollais organise une « Soirée Halloween » et un repas, concours de déguisements adultes et enfants, venez nombreux !
Salle Municipale Le bourg Oriolles 16480 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 62 98 00 21
English : Soirée Halloween
The Association of Oriollais is organizing a “Halloween evening” and a meal, adult and child costume competition, come and join us!
German : Soirée Halloween
Die Association des Oriollais organisiert einen « Halloween-Abend » und ein Essen, Kostümwettbewerb für Erwachsene und Kinder, kommen Sie zahlreich!
Italiano : Soirée Halloween
L’Associazione degli Oriollais organizza una festa e un pranzo di Halloween e un concorso in maschera per adulti e bambini: venite tutti!
Espanol : Soirée Halloween
La Association des Oriollais organiza una fiesta y una comida de Halloween, con concurso de disfraces para adultos y niños, así que ¡vengan todos!
