Soirée Halloween Salle Municipale Oriolles

Soirée Halloween Salle Municipale Oriolles vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Soirée Halloween

Salle Municipale Le bourg Oriolles Charente

Tarif : 13 – 13 – 13 EUR

moins de 12 ans

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-10-31 19:30:00

fin : 2025-10-31

Date(s) :

2025-10-31

L’Association des Oriollais organise une « Soirée Halloween » et un repas, concours de déguisements adultes et enfants, venez nombreux !

.

Salle Municipale Le bourg Oriolles 16480 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 62 98 00 21

English : Soirée Halloween

The Association of Oriollais is organizing a “Halloween evening” and a meal, adult and child costume competition, come and join us!

German : Soirée Halloween

Die Association des Oriollais organisiert einen « Halloween-Abend » und ein Essen, Kostümwettbewerb für Erwachsene und Kinder, kommen Sie zahlreich!

Italiano : Soirée Halloween

L’Associazione degli Oriollais organizza una festa e un pranzo di Halloween e un concorso in maschera per adulti e bambini: venite tutti!

Espanol : Soirée Halloween

La Association des Oriollais organiza una fiesta y una comida de Halloween, con concurso de disfraces para adultos y niños, así que ¡vengan todos!

L’événement Soirée Halloween Oriolles a été mis à jour le 2025-09-18 par Office de tourisme du Sud Charente