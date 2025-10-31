Soirée Halloween Le Smooth Saintes

Soirée Halloween Le Smooth Saintes vendredi 31 octobre 2025.

Soirée Halloween

Le Smooth 24 Rue du Bois d’Amour Saintes Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

sur réservation uniquement

Début : 2025-10-31 19:00:00

fin : 2025-10-31

2025-10-31

Le Smooth propose une soirée Halloween

Au programme

▪ concours de déguisement

▪ buffet

▪ photobooth fun avec accessoires

▪ animations diverses

Sur réservation uniquement.

Le Smooth 24 Rue du Bois d’Amour Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 74 62 17 44 vatraining@orange.fr

English :

Le Smooth offers a Halloween evening

On the program: ?

? costume contest

? buffet

? fun photobooth with props

? various entertainment

By reservation only.

German :

Das Smooth bietet einen Halloween-Abend an

Auf dem Programm stehen:

? Kostümwettbewerb

? Buffet

? Photobooth Fun mit Requisiten

? verschiedene Animationen

Nur mit Reservierung.

Italiano :

Il Liscio ospita una festa di Halloween

Il programma prevede

concorso in maschera

buffet

divertente photobooth con oggetti di scena

intrattenimento vario

Solo su prenotazione.

Espanol :

El Smooth organiza una fiesta de Halloween

El programa incluye

concurso de disfraces

? buffet

? divertido photobooth con atrezzo

? animación variada

Sólo con reserva previa.

L’événement Soirée Halloween Saintes a été mis à jour le 2025-10-18 par Office de Tourisme de Saintes & la Saintonge