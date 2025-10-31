Soirée Halloween Le Smooth Saintes
Soirée Halloween Le Smooth Saintes vendredi 31 octobre 2025.
Soirée Halloween
Le Smooth 24 Rue du Bois d’Amour Saintes Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
sur réservation uniquement
Début : 2025-10-31 19:00:00
fin : 2025-10-31
Date(s) :
2025-10-31
Le Smooth propose une soirée Halloween
Au programme
▪ concours de déguisement
▪ buffet
▪ photobooth fun avec accessoires
▪ animations diverses
Sur réservation uniquement.
Le Smooth 24 Rue du Bois d’Amour Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 74 62 17 44 vatraining@orange.fr
English :
Le Smooth offers a Halloween evening
On the program: ?
? costume contest
? buffet
? fun photobooth with props
? various entertainment
By reservation only.
German :
Das Smooth bietet einen Halloween-Abend an
Auf dem Programm stehen:
? Kostümwettbewerb
? Buffet
? Photobooth Fun mit Requisiten
? verschiedene Animationen
Nur mit Reservierung.
Italiano :
Il Liscio ospita una festa di Halloween
Il programma prevede
concorso in maschera
buffet
divertente photobooth con oggetti di scena
intrattenimento vario
Solo su prenotazione.
Espanol :
El Smooth organiza una fiesta de Halloween
El programa incluye
concurso de disfraces
? buffet
? divertido photobooth con atrezzo
? animación variada
Sólo con reserva previa.
L’événement Soirée Halloween Saintes a été mis à jour le 2025-10-18 par Office de Tourisme de Saintes & la Saintonge