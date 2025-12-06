Soirée horreur Place José Bès Casteljaloux

Soirée horreur

Soirée horreur Place José Bès Casteljaloux vendredi 26 décembre 2025.

Soirée horreur

Place José Bès Cinéma l’Odyssée Casteljaloux Lot-et-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-26
fin : 2025-12-26

Date(s) :
2025-12-26

Five nights at Freddy’s 2 animation surprise après le film   .

Place José Bès Cinéma l’Odyssée Casteljaloux 47700 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 64 91 30  cine2000.lodyssee@orange.fr

English : Soirée horreur

L’événement Soirée horreur Casteljaloux a été mis à jour le 2025-12-03 par OT Coteaux et Landes de Gascogne