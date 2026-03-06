Soirée Irlandaise avec The Fo’s Celtic

Au café Chez Félicat AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-03-06 19:30:00

Retour de la soirée irlandaise, animée par le groupe The Fo’s Celtic, avec repas Fish and Chips !

Réservation au 06 71 84 98 22

.

English :

Return of the Irish evening, hosted by The Fo’s Celtic, with a Fish and Chips meal!

Book on 06 71 84 98 22

