Soirée Irlandaise avec The Fo’s Celtic Au café Chez Félicat Avezac-Prat-Lahitte
Soirée Irlandaise avec The Fo’s Celtic Au café Chez Félicat Avezac-Prat-Lahitte vendredi 6 mars 2026.
Soirée Irlandaise avec The Fo’s Celtic
Au café Chez Félicat AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte Hautes-Pyrénées
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-03-06 19:30:00
fin : 2026-03-06
Date(s) :
2026-03-06
Retour de la soirée irlandaise, animée par le groupe The Fo’s Celtic, avec repas Fish and Chips !
Réservation au 06 71 84 98 22
.
Au café Chez Félicat AVEZAC-PRAT-LAHITTE Avezac-Prat-Lahitte 65130 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 6 71 84 98 22
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Return of the Irish evening, hosted by The Fo’s Celtic, with a Fish and Chips meal!
Book on 06 71 84 98 22
L’événement Soirée Irlandaise avec The Fo’s Celtic Avezac-Prat-Lahitte a été mis à jour le 2026-03-03 par OT Cœur des Pyrénées|CDT65