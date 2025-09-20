Soirée Jazz Espace Culturel Liberté Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence
Soirée Jazz Espace Culturel Liberté Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence samedi 28 mars 2026.
Soirée Jazz
Espace Culturel Liberté 18 rue de la Liberté Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence Drôme
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR
Début : 2026-03-28 20:30:00
fin : 2026-03-28 20:30:00
2026-03-28
Préparez-vous pour une soirée jazz dansante pleine de rythme. Deux groupes se succéderont pour enflammer la scène et vous faire danser toute la nuit au rythme du jazz.
Espace Culturel Liberté 18 rue de la Liberté Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence 26320 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 49 52 47 91 contact@laresnaissance26.fr
Get ready for a rhythmic evening of jazz dancing. Two bands will take to the stage in succession and keep you dancing all night long to the rhythm of jazz.
