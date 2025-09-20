Soirée Jazz Espace Culturel Liberté Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence

Soirée Jazz

Espace Culturel Liberté 18 rue de la Liberté Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-03-28 20:30:00

fin : 2026-03-28 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-03-28

Préparez-vous pour une soirée jazz dansante pleine de rythme. Deux groupes se succéderont pour enflammer la scène et vous faire danser toute la nuit au rythme du jazz.

.

Espace Culturel Liberté 18 rue de la Liberté Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence 26320 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 49 52 47 91 contact@laresnaissance26.fr

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Get ready for a rhythmic evening of jazz dancing. Two bands will take to the stage in succession and keep you dancing all night long to the rhythm of jazz.

L’événement Soirée Jazz Saint-Marcel-lès-Valence a été mis à jour le 2025-09-20 par Valence Romans Tourisme