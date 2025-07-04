Soirée jeux de cartes à collectionner – Le Meeple Conquérant Dives-sur-Mer, 4 juillet 2025 19:00, Dives-sur-Mer.

Calvados

Soirée jeux de cartes à collectionner Le Meeple Conquérant 32 rue Gaston Manneville Dives-sur-Mer Calvados

Venez découvrir ou vous perfectionner à Magic The Gathering, Lorcana, Altered, One Piece ou encore Star Wars Unlimited, lors d’initiations et de tournois amicaux. Possibilité de découvrir en parallèle l’avant-première de la nouvelle édition Star Wars Unlimited « Légendes de la Force » à partir de 19h30.

Dès 8 ans.

Le Meeple Conquérant 32 rue Gaston Manneville

Dives-sur-Mer 14160 Calvados Normandie +33 7 66 22 28 62

English : Soirée jeux de cartes à collectionner

Come and discover or improve your skills in Magic The Gathering, Lorcana, Altered, One Piece or Star Wars Unlimited, during introductory sessions and friendly tournaments. There will also be a preview of the new edition of Star Wars Unlimited: « Legends of the Force » from 7.30pm.

Ages 8 and up.

German : Soirée jeux de cartes à collectionner

Entdecken oder perfektionieren Sie Magic The Gathering, Lorcana, Altered, One Piece oder Star Wars Unlimited bei Einführungen und freundschaftlichen Turnieren. Es besteht die Möglichkeit, parallel dazu die Vorpremiere der neuen Ausgabe von Star Wars Unlimited: « Legenden der Macht » ab 19:30 Uhr zu erleben.

Ab 8 Jahren.

Italiano :

Venite a scoprire o a migliorare le vostre abilità a Magic The Gathering, Lorcana, Altered, One Piece o Star Wars Unlimited, durante sessioni introduttive e tornei amichevoli. Dalle 19.30, inoltre, verrà presentata in anteprima la nuova edizione di Star Wars Unlimited: « Legends of the Force ».

A partire dagli 8 anni.

Espanol :

Ven a descubrir o mejorar tus habilidades en Magic The Gathering, Lorcana, Altered, One Piece o Star Wars Unlimited, durante sesiones de iniciación y torneos amistosos. También habrá un adelanto de la nueva edición de Star Wars Unlimited: « Legends of the Force » a partir de las 19:30.

A partir de 8 años.

