Soirée jeux de société à Villers-Bocage – La Maison de Jeanne Villers-Bocage, 23 mai 2025 20:00, Villers-Bocage.
Calvados
Soirée jeux de société à Villers-Bocage La Maison de Jeanne 13 rue Curie Villers-Bocage
Début : 2025-05-23 20:00:00
fin : 2025-05-23 23:00:00
2025-05-23
Venez passer un moment convival autour des jeux de société avec l’association Récré boca’jeux et Ludicity.
La Maison de Jeanne 13 rue Curie
Villers-Bocage 14310 Calvados Normandie +33 6 89 32 76 25
English : Soirée jeux de société à Villers-Bocage
Join Récré boca’jeux and Ludicity for a great time playing board games.
German : Soirée jeux de société à Villers-Bocage
Verbringen Sie einen geselligen Moment rund um Gesellschaftsspiele mit dem Verein Récré boca’jeux und Ludicity.
Italiano :
Unitevi a Récré boca’jeux e a Ludicity per divertirvi con i giochi da tavolo.
Espanol :
Únete a Récré boca’jeux y Ludicity para pasar un buen rato jugando a juegos de mesa.
