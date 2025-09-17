SOIRÉE JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ à la Baleine Blanche, Gripp Campan

SOIRÉE JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ à la Baleine Blanche, Gripp Campan mercredi 17 septembre 2025.

SOIRÉE JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ

à la Baleine Blanche, Gripp SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-09-17 18:00:00

fin : 2025-09-17

Date(s) :

2025-09-17

GRATUIT

Un moment en toute simplicité, pour se remettre petit à petit de la rentrée. Jeu de

plateau, de dés, tarot… il y en a pour tous les goûts !

.

à la Baleine Blanche, Gripp SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 72 97 bb.culturel@gmail.com

English :

FREE

A moment of simplicity, to gradually recover from the back-to-school period. Board

there’s something for everyone!

German :

GRATIS

Ein Moment in aller Einfachheit, um sich nach und nach vom Schulbeginn zu erholen. Brettspiel

brett, Würfel, Tarot… für jeden Geschmack ist etwas dabei!

Italiano :

GRATUITO

Un momento semplice per riprendersi gradualmente dal periodo del back-to-school. Consiglio

c’è qualcosa per tutti!

Espanol :

GRATIS

Un momento sencillo para recuperarse poco a poco de la vuelta al cole. Tablero

¡Hay para todos los gustos!

L’événement SOIRÉE JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ Campan a été mis à jour le 2025-08-27 par Pôle du Tourmalet |CDT65