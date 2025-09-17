SOIRÉE JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ à la Baleine Blanche, Gripp Campan
SOIRÉE JEUX DE SOCIÉTÉ
Début : 2025-09-17 18:00:00
2025-09-17
GRATUIT
Un moment en toute simplicité, pour se remettre petit à petit de la rentrée. Jeu de
plateau, de dés, tarot… il y en a pour tous les goûts !
à la Baleine Blanche, Gripp SAINTE MARIE DE CAMPAN Campan 65710 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie +33 5 62 42 72 97 bb.culturel@gmail.com
English :
FREE
A moment of simplicity, to gradually recover from the back-to-school period. Board
there’s something for everyone!
German :
GRATIS
Ein Moment in aller Einfachheit, um sich nach und nach vom Schulbeginn zu erholen. Brettspiel
brett, Würfel, Tarot… für jeden Geschmack ist etwas dabei!
Italiano :
GRATUITO
Un momento semplice per riprendersi gradualmente dal periodo del back-to-school. Consiglio
c’è qualcosa per tutti!
Espanol :
GRATIS
Un momento sencillo para recuperarse poco a poco de la vuelta al cole. Tablero
¡Hay para todos los gustos!
