Soirée Jeux de société MONTANER Montaner

Soirée Jeux de société

MONTANER Costa de Fébus Montaner Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-14 17:00:00

fin : 2025-11-14 20:30:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-14

Une soirée jeux de société est un moment convivial où amis et famille se réunissent pour partager rires et stratégie autour de jeux variés.

Entre les classiques comme le Monopoly ou le Scrabble, et les jeux modernes comme Catan ou Dixit, l’ambiance oscille entre compétition amicale, détente et échanges animés jusqu’au bout de la nuit !

Si vous le souhaitez, vous pouvez aussi amenez vos jeux et les faire découvrir !

.

MONTANER Costa de Fébus Montaner 64460 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 59 81 55 13 bibmontaner@yahoo.fr

English :

A board game evening is a convivial occasion when friends and family get together to share laughter and strategy over a variety of games.

From classics like Monopoly and Scrabble, to modern games like Catan and Dixit, the atmosphere is one of friendly competition, relaxation and lively exchange, right through to the end of the night!

If you like, you can also bring your own games and help others discover them!

German :

Ein Gesellschaftsspielabend ist ein geselliger Moment, an dem Freunde und Familie zusammenkommen, um bei verschiedenen Spielen zu lachen und Strategien zu entwickeln.

Zwischen Klassikern wie Monopoly oder Scrabble und modernen Spielen wie Catan oder Dixit schwankt die Atmosphäre zwischen freundschaftlichem Wettbewerb, Entspannung und angeregten Gesprächen bis in die Nacht hinein!

Wenn Sie möchten, können Sie auch Ihre eigenen Spiele mitbringen und sie den anderen zeigen!

Italiano :

Una serata di giochi da tavolo è un’occasione conviviale in cui amici e familiari si riuniscono per condividere risate e strategie su una varietà di giochi.

Dai classici come Monopoly e Scrabble ai giochi moderni come Catan e Dixit, l’atmosfera è quella della competizione amichevole, del relax e della conversazione vivace fino a notte fonda!

Se volete, potete anche portare i vostri giochi e aiutare gli altri a scoprirli!

Espanol :

Una tarde de juegos de mesa es una ocasión de convivencia en la que amigos y familiares se reúnen para compartir risas y estrategias en torno a diversos juegos.

Desde clásicos como el Monopoly y el Scrabble hasta juegos modernos como el Catán y el Dixit, el ambiente es de competición amistosa, relajación y animada conversación hasta bien entrada la noche

Si lo desea, también puede traer sus propios juegos y ayudar a los demás a descubrirlos

L’événement Soirée Jeux de société Montaner a été mis à jour le 2025-11-06 par OT du Pays du Val d’Adour|CDT65