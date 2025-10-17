Soirée jeux de société Montmartin-sur-Mer

Soirée jeux de société Montmartin-sur-Mer vendredi 17 octobre 2025.

Soirée jeux de société

Rue Jean-Claude Ménard Montmartin-sur-Mer Manche

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-17 18:00:00
fin : 2025-10-17 21:30:00

Date(s) :
2025-10-17

Soirée jeux de société à la bibliothèque de Montmartin-sur-Mer.   .

Rue Jean-Claude Ménard Montmartin-sur-Mer 50590 Manche Normandie +33 2 61 67 16 34 

English : Soirée jeux de société

German :

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Soirée jeux de société Montmartin-sur-Mer a été mis à jour le 2025-09-02 par Coutances Tourisme