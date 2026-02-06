Soirée Jeux de société Salle Gascoin Orthez

Soirée Jeux de société Salle Gascoin Orthez mercredi 25 février 2026.

Salle Gascoin Rue Gascoin Orthez Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Les participants sont invités à venir jouer entre amis, en apportant leurs propres jeux ou en profitant de la sélection proposée par l’association.   .

Salle Gascoin Rue Gascoin Orthez 64300 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 33 52 60 31  ludorthez.asso@gmail.com

