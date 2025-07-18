Soirée jeux de societé Sarrebourg 18 juillet 2025 20:00

Soirée jeux de societé Bibliothèque municipale Pierre Messmer Sarrebourg

Vendredi 2025-07-18 20:00:00

2025-07-18 23:59:00

2025-07-18

Soirée jeux de société à la bibliothèque municipale de Sarrebourg ! Gratuite. Il est conseillé de s’inscrire. Il y aura portes ouvertes pendant la première heure. La section jeunesse de la bibliothèque est ouverte pour les petits.Tout public

Bibliothèque municipale Pierre Messmer

Sarrebourg 57400 Moselle Grand Est

Board games evening at the Sarrebourg municipal library! Free of charge. Registration is recommended. Open house for the first hour. The library’s children’s section is open to children.

Brettspielabend in der Stadtbibliothek von Saarburg! Der Eintritt ist kostenlos. Es ist ratsam, sich anzumelden. In der ersten Stunde findet ein Tag der offenen Tür statt. Die Jugendabteilung der Bibliothek ist für die Kleinen geöffnet.

Serata di giochi da tavolo presso la biblioteca comunale di Sarrebourg! Gratuito. È consigliata l’iscrizione. La prima ora sarà aperta al pubblico. La sezione bambini della biblioteca è aperta ai bambini.

Tarde de juegos de mesa en la biblioteca municipal de Sarrebourg Gratuita. Se recomienda inscribirse. Habrá una jornada de puertas abiertas durante la primera hora. La sección infantil de la biblioteca está abierta a los niños.

