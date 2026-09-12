SOIRÉE KARAOKÉ AVEC DADA FANTAISIE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon

Informations pratiques

Montauban-de-Luchon

SOIRÉE KARAOKÉ AVEC DADA FANTAISIE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-09-25 20:00:00

fin : 2026-09-25

Date(s) :

2026-09-25

Le moment de gloire pour massacrer les plus grands classiques de la chanson française en toute impunité. La honte ne tue pas, profitez-en.

Possibilité de restauration locale, de saison et végétarienne sur place de 19h à 21h30.

Sans réservation.

Tout public. .

CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cafedesquatrechemins31@gmail.com

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Your moment of glory to butcher the greatest classics of French music with total impunity. Shame doesn’t kill—so go for it.

Local, seasonal, and vegetarian dining options are available on-site from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

L’événement SOIRÉE KARAOKÉ AVEC DADA FANTAISIE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE