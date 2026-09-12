SOIRÉE KARAOKÉ AVEC DADA FANTAISIE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon
vendredi 25 septembre 2026 · CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS · Montauban-de-Luchon
Informations pratiques
Montauban-de-Luchon
SOIRÉE KARAOKÉ AVEC DADA FANTAISIE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon Haute-Garonne
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-09-25 20:00:00
fin : 2026-09-25
Date(s) :
2026-09-25
Le moment de gloire pour massacrer les plus grands classiques de la chanson française en toute impunité. La honte ne tue pas, profitez-en.
Possibilité de restauration locale, de saison et végétarienne sur place de 19h à 21h30.
Sans réservation.
Tout public. .
CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS 1 Rue de Sous Baylo Montauban-de-Luchon 31110 Haute-Garonne Occitanie cafedesquatrechemins31@gmail.com
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Your moment of glory to butcher the greatest classics of French music with total impunity. Shame doesn’t kill—so go for it.
Local, seasonal, and vegetarian dining options are available on-site from 7:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
L’événement SOIRÉE KARAOKÉ AVEC DADA FANTAISIE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-02 par COMITE DEPARTEMENTAL DU TOURISME DE LA HAUTE-GARONNE
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- LE DÉVERSOIR ATELIER D’ÉCRITURE DU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 16 septembre 2026
- SESSION IRLANDAISE AU CAFÉ DES 4 CHEMINS CAFE DES 4 CHEMINS Montauban-de-Luchon 17 septembre 2026
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